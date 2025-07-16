403
This Summer, Take A Break With A Brick. Join LEGO® Group And Minifigure Lok Jai On A Joyful Journey Across 8 Fun Spots Explore Hong Kong's Map Of Happiness And Make The Most Of Your Holiday
|No
|Venue / F&B and Shop
|Special Offers
|Art Park & Freespace
|1.
|PANO
|
10% off
9折
|
2.
|
Café Bohème
港灣小館
|
A complimentary soft drink upon spending $200 (Dine- in only)
於餐廳內消費滿港幣$200可獲送汽水一杯
|3.
|Hooman
|
10% off
9折
|4.
|
Lau Bak Livehouse
留白
|
12% off (dine-in only)
堂食88折
|Xiqu Centre
|
5.
|
Star Place
明星樓(粵菜宴會廳)
|
Each customer can enjoy free dessert of the day for lunch
每位顧客於午市惠顧可免費獲贈是日精選甜品
|6.
|
Linong Tea
立農茗茶
|
10% off regular price products
正價貨品9折
|7.
|
Tong Tea
餇茶號
|
10% off
9折
|8.
|
Major Cellar
美酒滙
|
Enjoy $100 discount upon spending $1,000
買滿港幣1,000元可減港幣100元
|
9.
|
Rex Music
域斯琴行
|
A complimentary class upon enrolling in any of the four instrument experience classes
報讀4堂樂器體驗課程額外贈送一堂
|10.
|
Eat East
波仔
|
10% off on regular price Eat East product
正價波仔產品9折
|
11.
|
Kafook Florist
嘉馥花卉
|
12% off in-stock products (including preserved flowers, bouquets, floral materials, plants and orchids)
10% off flower baskets over HK$1,500 (Discount not applicable to discounted items and shipping fees)
任何現貨(包括保鮮花,花束,花材,植物及蘭花)88折
凡訂製花籃滿港幣$1,500以上9折
(折扣不適用於特價貨品及所有運輸費用)
|12.
|
Chinese Culture and Art Development Centre
中國文化藝術發展中心
|
Chess Set 25% off
國際象棋一副75折
|
13.
|
Zero to One Tea Culture Promotion Centre
茶創樂茶藝推廣中心
|
10% off regular price products
One free box of tea upon spending of HK$250 (regular price)
正價貨品9折及
實價滿港幣$250即可免費獲贈指定茶葉一盒
|14.
|Rainbow Creative Arts
|
50% off on any trial art lesson
半價試堂優惠
|15.
|
Natural is Best
自然派
|
5% off
95折
|No
|Venue / F&B and Shop
|Special Offers
|M+
|16.
|AGATE 璞
|
A glass of selected non-alcoholic drink upon any spending
於餐廳內消費可獲送指定一杯飲品(非酒精類)
|WKCDA Tower
|17.
|PHILLIPS CAFE
|
10% off on a la carte menu
單點菜式9折
|HKPM
|18.
|Cupping Room
|
10% off food and drinks (excluding retail products)
食品或飲品9折優惠(零售產品除外)
|19.
|
Shi Shang House
食尚館
|
10% off (dine-in and takeaway)
9折(堂食及外賣適用)
|
20.
|
Crepes and Bakes
|
A complimentary soft drink upon spending $200 (Dine- in only)
於餐廳內消費滿港幣$200可獲送汽水一杯
|21.
|
King Lung Heen
璟瓏軒
|
10% off a la Carte menu (dine-in only)
堂食菜式單點9折
|Food Truck
|22.
|
Pineapple Canteen
菠蘿仔食堂
|
10% off
9折
|23.
|
Book Brothers
大師兄美食車
|
10% off
9 折
|24.
|
Pat Chun Saucy Truck
八珍醬園美食車
|
10% off (except pork knuckles, ginger stew and sauce)
9 折(豬腳薑及醬料除外)
|25.
|
Lucky Station
幸運站
|
10% off
9折
|26.
|SawadeeCar
|
10% off
9折
|27.
|The Butchers Truck
|
10% off
9 折
|Pop Up
|28.
|
Tiger Sugar
老虎堂
|
HK$5 discount on drinks
茶飲減港幣 5 元
|29.
|852 Eight Five Two
|
Enjoy HK$10 discount upon spending HK$100
買滿港幣100元可減港幣10元
