Lianhe Sowell Delivers AI Vision Spray Painting Robot To Mercedes-Benz's Largest Asia

Lianhe Sowell delivers vision-based spray painting robot to Mercedes-Benz's largest Asia body shop

July 16, 2025 by David Edwards

Lianhe Sowell International Group, a provider of industrial machine vision products and solutions in China, has delivered one of its new generation automated precision vision spray painting robots to Mercedes-Benz Asia's largest body and paint center.

This delivery marks a significant step forward in the company's expansion into automated spray painting technology and the high-end automotive aftermarket service sector.

The company believes it also sets a new benchmark for intelligent, efficient, and precise body and paint operations, positioning the company as one of the global frontrunners in the field of precision vision-based automated spray painting robotics.

Automated vision spray robot enhances painting precision and efficiency

The delivered painting robot is equipped with the company's independently developed high-precision 3D vision recognition system and AI dynamic path planning technology.

The robot can fully and automatically scan and identify vehicle body contours in real time, dynamically optimize spray paths and paint consumption, achieving millimeter-level precision in painting operations.

Compared with traditional manual spraying, the system reduces paint consumption by over 20 percent, improves spraying efficiency by over 30 percent, and significantly lowers volatile organic compound (VOC) emissions1, helping the Mercedes-Benz Body & Paint Center achieve green, low-carbon production and potentially significant cost reductions.

Robot deployed at Mercedes-Benz's largest Asia body and paint center

Mercedes-Benz Asia's largest Body & Paint center is located in Beijing, China, and it integrates digitalization and automation, with an annual service capacity exceeding 10,000 high-end vehicles.

As a provider of automated spray painting solutions, Lianhe Sowell, leveraging its mature industrial vision technology and customized service capabilities, has become a key solutions provider for the B&P automation upgrade.

The newly delivered robotic system will be deployed in the luxury vehicle repair line, helping each vehicle achieve factory-level paint restoration standards. The company believes that this establishes a new intelligent operational model for the industry.

Lianhe Sowell plans further automation and remote diagnostics upgrades

This delivery marks another significant milestone for Lianhe Sowell in the automotive aftermarket sector, strengthening the company's steady business growth.

Moving forward, Lianhe Sowell will focus on key technologies such as remote operation and maintenance diagnostics, and spray painting big data analysis to further enhance the technological intelligence of body and paint processes.

The company also plans to collaborate closely with the Mercedes-Benz B&P Center to jointly contribute to the definition of new standards, new concepts, and a new future for high-end automotive precision vision automated spray painting robots.