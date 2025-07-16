Lianhe Sowell Delivers AI Vision Spray Painting Robot To Mercedes-Benz's Largest Asia
July 16, 2025 by David Edwards
Lianhe Sowell International Group, a provider of industrial machine vision products and solutions in China, has delivered one of its new generation automated precision vision spray painting robots to Mercedes-Benz Asia's largest body and paint center.
This delivery marks a significant step forward in the company's expansion into automated spray painting technology and the high-end automotive aftermarket service sector.
The company believes it also sets a new benchmark for intelligent, efficient, and precise body and paint operations, positioning the company as one of the global frontrunners in the field of precision vision-based automated spray painting robotics.Automated vision spray robot enhances painting precision and efficiency
The delivered painting robot is equipped with the company's independently developed high-precision 3D vision recognition system and AI dynamic path planning technology.
The robot can fully and automatically scan and identify vehicle body contours in real time, dynamically optimize spray paths and paint consumption, achieving millimeter-level precision in painting operations.
Compared with traditional manual spraying, the system reduces paint consumption by over 20 percent, improves spraying efficiency by over 30 percent, and significantly lowers volatile organic compound (VOC) emissions1, helping the Mercedes-Benz Body & Paint Center achieve green, low-carbon production and potentially significant cost reductions.Robot deployed at Mercedes-Benz's largest Asia body and paint center
Mercedes-Benz Asia's largest Body & Paint center is located in Beijing, China, and it integrates digitalization and automation, with an annual service capacity exceeding 10,000 high-end vehicles.
As a provider of automated spray painting solutions, Lianhe Sowell, leveraging its mature industrial vision technology and customized service capabilities, has become a key solutions provider for the B&P automation upgrade.
The newly delivered robotic system will be deployed in the luxury vehicle repair line, helping each vehicle achieve factory-level paint restoration standards. The company believes that this establishes a new intelligent operational model for the industry.Lianhe Sowell plans further automation and remote diagnostics upgrades
This delivery marks another significant milestone for Lianhe Sowell in the automotive aftermarket sector, strengthening the company's steady business growth.
Moving forward, Lianhe Sowell will focus on key technologies such as remote operation and maintenance diagnostics, and spray painting big data analysis to further enhance the technological intelligence of body and paint processes.
The company also plans to collaborate closely with the Mercedes-Benz B&P Center to jointly contribute to the definition of new standards, new concepts, and a new future for high-end automotive precision vision automated spray painting robots.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- No. 1 Defi Protocol On Aptos, Echo, Launches Token Generation Event
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
- Shheikh.Io Launches SHHEIKH Token Presale For Blockchain-Backed Real‐World Asset Investments
- PEPESCAPE Launches Crypto Presale, Combining Memecoin Culture With Decentralized Finance Ecosystem
- Gamesquare Schedules Conference Call To Review $100 Million Ethereum Treasury Strategy
- Novaex Launches With A Security-First Crypto Trading Platform Offering Deep Liquidity And Institutional-Grade Infrastructure
CommentsNo comment