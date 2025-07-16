Humanoid Robot Ai-Da Unveils AI Portrait Of King Charles At Geneva Summit Event

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Humanoid robot Ai-Da paints portrait of UK's King Charles

July 16, 2025 by David Edwards

UK Mission Geneva hosts reception with Ai-Da Robot ahead of the AI for Good Summit

The UK Mission to the WTO and United Nations in Geneva hosted a unique reception this week showcasing Ai-Da, the world's first“ultra-realistic” humanoid robot artist.

As the highlight of the evening, Ai-Da unveiled a striking AI painted portrait of His Majesty King Charles III, offering a compelling intersection of innovation, artistic expression, and emerging technology.

Baroness Jones of Whitchurch, the Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for the Future Digital Economy and Online Safety, attended the event which brought together diplomats, UN officials, artists, and technology experts and explored the role of artificial intelligence in the cultural and creative industries.

Ai-Da was devised by Aidan Meller, a specialist in modern and contemporary art, and developed in the UK by a team of engineers and programmers. The robot has already had one of its paintings sold at Sotheby's for more than $1 million .

She uses advanced AI algorithms, robotic arms and cameras to create original artwork, raising timely questions about the nature of creativity, authorship, and the future of art in the digital age.

The unveiling is after a long line of high-profile events including Ai-Da making history by speaking at the House of Lords, numerous museums including the Tate Modern and the V&A, during the Venice Biennale, and at the Royal Institution Christmas Lectures. Ai-Da previously painted The late Queen Elizabeth II to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee.

Simon Manley, Ambassador and Permanent Representative, UK Mission to the WTO, UN and Other International Organisations (Geneva) said:“Ai-Da is not just a technological marvel, she is a cultural conversation starter.

“We are proud to showcase British innovation at its most imaginative, and to reflect on how emerging technologies can shape global dialogues on art, ethics, and identity.”

The reception formed part of the UK Mission's ongoing efforts to promote responsible innovation and to engage partners in Geneva's multilateral system on the implications of AI, through the AI for Good Global Summit and robotics across society.

Speaking at the unveiling Ai-Da said:“It's a privilege to be part of this remarkable event at the United Nations, surrounded by those shaping the future of technology and culture.

“Presenting my portrait of His Majesty King Charles III is not just a creative act, it's a statement about the evolving role of AI in our society, and to reflect on how artificial intelligence is shaping the cultural landscape.

“My presence here reflects a shared journey into new forms of expression and the questions they raise about identity, authorship, and the essence of art.”

The reception was held in the newly named 'Sir Tim Berners-Lee' conference room in the UK Mission Geneva office, named in honour of British scientist and inventor of the World Wide Web.