Investornewsbreaks Kairos Pharma Ltd. (NYSE American: KAPA) To Present At H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Kairos Pharma (NYSE American: KAPA) , a clinical-stage biopharma company advancing cancer therapeutics, will participate in the H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference, scheduled for September 8–10, 2025, at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City. The company will host one-on-one meetings and deliver a presentation available virtually via kairospharma.

About Kairos Pharma Ltd.

Based in Los Angeles, California, Kairos Pharma is at the forefront of oncology therapeutics, utilizing structural biology to overcome drug resistance and immune suppression in cancer. Its lead candidate, ENV105, is an antibody that targets CD105-a protein identified as a key driver of resistance to various cancer treatments. Elevation of CD105 in response to standard therapy results in resistance and disease relapse. ENV105 aims to reverse drug resistance by targeting CD105 and restore the effectiveness of standard therapies across multiple cancer types. Currently, ENV105 is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for castrate resistant prostate cancer and a Phase 1 trial for lung cancer, addressing significant unmet medical needs. For more information, visit the company's website at .

