Qatar Chamber Explores Investment Opportunities With Turkish Association For Economic Planning
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Chamber has explored business opportunities and joint investments with the Turkish Association for Economic Planning as part of strengthening the bilateral economic relations.
In this regard, Ali Bu Sharbak al-Mansouri, acting general manager of Qatar Chamber, on Wednesday received Ahmad Yahya Matar, president of the Turkish Economic Planning Association (EPIAD), one of the founders of the Turkish International Business Forum (IBF), and a member of the Turkish Businessmen Association "MUSIAD", who is currently visiting Doha.
The two sides discussed trade and economic relations between Qatar and Turkey and ways to strengthen and develop them. They also addressed the role of the private sector in boosting trade exchanges and enhancing mutual and joint investments.
Al-Mansouri affirmed Qatar Chamber's keenness to strengthen cooperation with various economic and commercial institutions in Turkey, to further enhance ties between both sides.
He pointed out that cooperation agreements have already been signed between Qatar Chamber and several Turkish institutions, including the Turkish Exporters Assembly, the Investment Office of the Presidency of the Republic of Turkey, the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Turkey (TOBB), Körfez Chamber of Commerce, Bursa Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and the Istanbul Chamber of Commerce.
Matar praised the close relations between the two countries, noting that his visit aims to enhance co-operation with Qatar Chamber to foster further economic and trade collaboration between Qatar and Turkiye.
He stressed the need for the private sectors in both countries to play a greater role in promoting bilateral trade and expressed the Turkish side's desire to strengthen co-operation in the tourism sector and increase the number of Qatari tourists visiting Turkiye.
