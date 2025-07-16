Labra AI Agent Is Now Available In The New AWS Marketplace AI Agents And Tools Category

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Labra has announced the availability of Labra AI Agent in the new AI Agents and Tools category of AWS Marketplace.

- Jai Kumar, Founder and Chief Technology Officer at LabraPRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Labra , a leading provider of Cloud GTM solutions, today announced the availability of Labra AI Agent in the new AI Agents and Tools category of AWS Marketplace. Customers can now use AWS Marketplace to easily discover, buy, and deploy AI agents' solutions, including Labra AI Agent using their AWS accounts, accelerating agent and agentic workflow development.Labra AI Agent helps organizations simplify Cloud GTM operations, enabling customers to access real-time insights and make faster, data-driven decisions."By offering Labra AI Agent through AWS Marketplace, we're providing customers with a streamlined way to access our Cloud GTM platform, helping them buy and deploy AI agent solutions faster and more efficiently." Jai Kumar , Founder and Chief Technology Officer at Labra. "Our customers in enterprise software are already using these capabilities to fast-track their listing process and reduce their co-sell lifecycle, demonstrating the real-world value of Agentic AI."Labra AI Agent delivers essential capabilities, including AI Assistant, Slack Reports Hub, and Guided GTM Insights. These features enable customers to quickly and easily gain insights by simply asking a question.With the availability of AI Agents and Tools in AWS Marketplace, customers can significantly accelerate their procurement process to drive AI innovation, reducing the time needed for vendor evaluations and complex negotiations. With centralized purchasing using AWS accounts, customers maintain visibility and control over licensing, payments, and access through AWS.To learn more about Labra AI Agent in AWS Marketplace, visit the listing . To learn more about the new Agents and Tools category in AWS Marketplace, visit .About Labra:Labra is a Cloud GTM platform reshaping how B2B software companies transact in the cloud, infusing automation, clarity, and intelligence to simplify the process for all stakeholders - from buyers and sellers to partners.

