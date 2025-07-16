Build An Enterprise Memory Vault With Memverge.Ai Intelligent Memory Software. Available In The New AWS Marketplace AI Agents And Tools Category
"By offering MemVerge Intelligent Memory in AWS Marketplace we're providing customers with streamlined access to our Intelligent Memory software and helping them buy and build Enterprise Memory Vault solutions faster and more efficiently," said Charles Fan, CEO and cofounder at MemVerge.
AI models do not remember past interactions across different sessions. MemVerge Intelligent Memory delivers the essential long term memory capabilities to AI-powered enterprises across multiple sessions, multiple agents, and multiple LLMs. The Intelligent Memory solution can be deployed privately and securely within an enterprise environment, giving the enterprise full control over its institutional memory.
Enterprise Memory Vaults built with MemVerge Intelligent Memory provide the following benefits and outcomes to customers:
Onboarding – Immediate access to team/project history results in 30–50% faster ramp-up
Collaboration - recalls discussions and decisions resulting in less duplication and fewer errors
Leadership – Institutional memory of initiatives results in more consistent strategies
Support/Operations – Contextual case memory results in higher resolution accuracy
Compliance & Audit - Immutable, searchable memory trail results in risk reduction and speed
With the availability of AI Agents and Tools in AWS Marketplace, customers can significantly accelerate their procurement process to drive AI innovation, reducing the time needed for vendor evaluations and complex negotiations. With centralized purchasing using AWS accounts, customers maintain visibility and control over licensing, payments, and access through AWS.
To learn more about MemVerge Intelligent Memory in AWS Marketplace, visit . To learn more about the new Agents and Tools category in AWS Marketplace, visit .
About MemVerge
MemVerge is a leading provider of software for memory-centric AI infrastructure including Intelligent Memory, GPU Orchestration, Transparent Checkpointing, and Memory Tiering and sharing. For more information about MemVerge and MemVerge software, visit
