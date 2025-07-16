LINEV Systems US, Inc. Awarded U.S. Army Contract To Deliver AI-Enhanced BV6045 Weapons Detection Scanners

LINEV Systems®

CONROE, TX, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- LINEV SystemsUS, Inc., a leader in advanced security screening technologies, is proud to announce it has secured a contract with the United States Army to supply its cutting-edge BV6045 AI-Enhanced Weapons Detection Scanners. These systems will be deployed across select military installations to enhance threat detection, personnel safety, and access control capabilities.The BV6045 is a compact, high-performance X-ray inspection system powered by artificial intelligence. It is designed to identify concealed weapons and contraband with unmatched speed and accuracy. Leveraging AI-driven object classification and real-time threat recognition, the BV6045 significantly reduces operator error and response time while improving throughput in higher-traffic checkpoints.“We're honored to support the U.S. Army in strengthening its base security operations,” said Scott Ortolani, Chief Operations Officer at LINEV SystemsUS, Inc.“Our AI-powered BV6045 units deliver reliable, intelligent screening that meets the highest standards for military-grade security.”Key features of the BV6045 include:> AI-Powered Threat Detection: Automatically flags firearms, knives, explosives, and prohibited items.> High-Resolution Imaging: Dual-energy detection and advanced image enhancement for clear identification.> Compact Footprint: Designed for rapid deployment and flexible installation in tight or mobile environments.> User-Friendly Interface: Customizable controls and training-friendly operation.The addition of these scanners is part of the Army's initiative to modernize force protection infrastructure and leverage the latest in intelligent screening technologies.About LINEV SystemsUS, Inc.LINEV SystemsUS, Inc., founded in 2006, is a trusted provider of advanced X-ray security screening equipment . As the exclusive distributor of LINEV technologies in the United States and surrounding regions, the company serves defense, transportation, critical infrastructure, and research sectors. Its mission is to enhance safety and operational efficiency through innovation in imaging and AI-integrated detection systems.For more information, please visit:

LINEV Systems US®

LINEV Systems US®

+1 936-588-2064

email us here

LINEV Systems® | BV 6045

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.