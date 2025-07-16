Constant Therapy Announces Collaboration With Burke Rehabilitation To Offer NY's First AI-Driven Post-Acute Outpatient Speech Therapy

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New 24/7 digital care model gives patients recovering from stroke and brain injury access to personalized speech and cognitive therapy

LEXINGTON, Mass., July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constant Therapy today announced a first-in-state collaboration with New York-based Burke Rehabilitation to launch an AI-powered post-acute speech therapy program for patients with stroke, brain injuries, and other neurological conditions. This innovative care model leverages the Constant Therapy digital platform with advanced AI technologies, granting users 24/7 access to personalized speech, language, and cognitive therapies. Together with Burke's high quality, one-on-one outpatient rehabilitation, this AI-driven care model will support neurological patients' recovery goals and improve their clinical outcomes.

"As a proud pioneer of innovation in the physical and medical rehabilitation industry, Burke Rehabilitation is always in pursuit of cutting-edge treatments and technologies that support our patients' recovery goals,” said Burke Rehabilitation Vice President, Outpatient Services, Steven Tisser, PT, MBA.“We are proud to be the first in the state to bring AI-driven cognitive and speech therapy tools to patients and caregivers. This relationship with Constant Therapy will undoubtedly support our patients' evolving needs on their individualized care journeys.”

Burke patients will be prescribed three months of complimentary unlimited access to the Constant Therapy mobile app. This enables patients to maintain engagement with their speech therapy and cognitive therapy programs outside of scheduled clinical visits.

Powerful Outcomes

This announcement builds on the success of a small-scale pilot within Burke's Intensive Comprehensive Aphasia Program (ICAP), where participants used Constant Therapy alongside traditional multidisciplinary rehabilitation. The results were promising. Over half of the participants achieved statistically significant gains-improving by more than 5.03 points on the Western Aphasia Battery-Revised (WAB-R)*, with an average increase of 8.9 points. These participants included individuals recovering from stroke and traumatic brain injury, highlighting the potential of AI-powered tools to enhance recovery in complex neurological cases.

*The WAB-R test assesses linguistic skills most frequently affected by aphasia, plus key nonlinguistic skills, and provides differential diagnosis information.

Separately, in a focused evaluation involving 37 participants from Burke Rehabilitation using Constant Therapy at home during post-acute care, results further underscored the effectiveness of digital tools in facilitating speech and cognitive recovery.



226,921 additional therapeutic exercises completed independently by patients at home over one year.

17% average increase in task accuracy** , showing meaningful gains in performance. 64% average improvement in task processing speed (latency percentile)** , reflecting faster cognitive response times.



**Participants included individuals recovering from stroke or traumatic brain injury, all engaged in intensive speech therapy. Patient outcomes were measured by comparing their latest scores to baseline scores across 91 different Constant Therapy tasks.









According to Susan Wortman-Jutt, MS, CCC-SLP, Advanced Senior Speech-Language Pathologist at Burke Rehabilitation,“We are thrilled to launch this initiative with Constant Therapy. AI has the potential to empower patients and caregivers with 24/7 access to innovative language and speech therapy tools. This integration motivates and enables participants to engage in additional practice at home between clinical visits.”

"We at Constant Therapy are excited to join forces with Burke Rehabilitation, a nationally acclaimed leader in patient care," said Veera Anantha, Co-founder and CEO of Constant Therapy. "By integrating our AI technology, Burke is setting a new standard in speech therapy and cognitive rehabilitation unmatched in New York.”

About Constant Therapy Health

Constant Therapy Health is a next-generation digital health company whose technology is clinically proven to improve the efficacy of speech-language therapy and cognitive therapy, as well as increase access to and reduce the cost of therapy. Constant Therapy, an award-winning mobile program, uses patented AI technology to deliver personalized exercises that rebuild cognitive and speech function for individuals recovering from stroke or traumatic brain injury (TBI) or living with aphasia, dementia, and other neurological conditions. Built by a team of top neuroscientists at Boston University, Constant Therapy is used by tens of thousands of patients as prescribed by their clinicians, helping to create the world's largest brain rehabilitation database, and providing insights that can improve the effectiveness and efficiency of brain rehabilitation. For more information, please visit .

About Burke Rehabilitation:

Burke Rehabilitation® is a nationally recognized and accredited not-for-profit healthcare organization that provides rehabilitation treatment, research, and graduate medical education. Burke offers a full spectrum of inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation services to improve the quality of life for people following an injury or surgery and those managing symptoms from chronic conditions. Ranked as a top rehabilitation hospital by U.S. News & World Report and Newsweek, Burke Rehabilitation has the highest readmission prevention rate among the nation's top-ranked rehabilitation hospitals and is the largest provider of stroke rehabilitation in New York. In addition to its hospital in White Plains, NY, Burke has 15 outpatient locations throughout the Bronx, Westchester County, and the Hudson Valley with more sites planned. Burke is a proud member of the Montefiore Health System and has been named one of Westchester County's Best Places to Work by 914INC. For more information, please visit .

