Golfing Queen Gathers Sports Legends For The All Sports Reunion: Legends & Executives Golf Invitational In Lake Las Vegas
All Sports Reunion Golf Invitational October 12-13 2025- Reflection Bay Golf Course - Lake Las Vegas
The two-day event brings together sports legends from major leagues and beyond with elite business executives for a weekend of golf, connection, and purpose. Guests will enjoy luxurious accommodations at the Hilton Lake Las Vegas Resort , the official host hotel.
“This event is more than a golf tournament - it's a powerful reunion of legends and leaders coming together to make a lasting impact,” said Sheila Washington, CEO of Golfing Queen.“We're celebrating the love of the game while giving back to the communities that need it most.”
The experience begins with a VIP Welcome Jazz Reception , offering an elegant and relaxed atmosphere for networking and celebration. The following day, participants will tee off at Reflection Bay in a high-energy tournament featuring thrilling hole-in-one cash prizes, a chance to be selected for the $100,000 shoot-out , and the Golfing Queen Putting Contest, which allows our golfing queens to have the chance to win $10,000 .
But this is more than a game. The Invitational is a celebration of legacy, leadership, and philanthropy, with proceeds supporting youth development, health advocacy, educational programs, and community initiatives that uplift underserved families and children.
To learn more about sponsorship opportunities or register for the event, visit:
About Golfing Queen
Golfing Queen is a movement dedicated to inspiring women, youth, and corporations to embrace the game of golf through empowering clinics, social events, and educational programs. We create inclusive spaces where women and girls of all ages can develop their skills, build confidence, and foster meaningful connections-on and off the green. Our signature event is the All Sports Reunion: Legends & Executives Invitational, held October 12–13, 2025, in Lake Las Vegas.
Press inquiries
Golfing Queen
Alex Nicole Garza
...
833-388-GOLF (4653)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Freedom Holding Corp.: S&P Global Ratings Upgrades Outlook On Key Operating Subsidiaries To“Positive” On Strengthened Risk Management And Compliance
- Aster Launches 24/7 Stock Perpetual Contracts Trading With Exposure To U.S. Equities
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Biomatrix Surpasses 5 Million Verified Users, Setting New Standards For Real Human Engagement In Web3
- Botanix Launches Mainnet To Power The Bitcoin Economy With Chainlink, Fireblocks, GMX, Dolomite And Others
CommentsNo comment