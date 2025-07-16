THE PALEY CENTER FOR MEDIA PARTNERS WITH TCS TO PRESENT CONVERSATIONS WITH THE INTREPID LEADERS WHO ARE TRANSFORMING THE MEDIA AND ENTERTAINMENT BUSINESS

Tata Consultancy Services to Collaborate with the Paley Media Council's Acclaimed Paley Dialogue Series, Featuring Conversations with American Express CMO Elizabeth Rutledge, Delta Air Lines CMO Alicia Tillman, and Host of Mad Money, Jim Cramer

NEW YORK, July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Paley Center for Media announces a new partnership with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS), a global leader in IT services, consulting, and business solutions, to host the cutting-edge conversations that are a signature of the Paley Media Council's acclaimed Paley Dialogue series. Under this new partnership, TCS will present a series of high-powered conversations in both New York and Los Angeles featuring influential leaders who are reshaping the way we do business.

Paley Dialogues feature timely and informative conversations covering issues such as brand evolution, digital transformation, and the impact of new technologies. The first Paley Dialogue event in this new partnership will feature a conversation with American Express CMO Elizabeth Rutledge and Delta Air Lines CMO Alicia Tillman . The two will discuss how to protect legacy brand integrity while embracing the new media landscape. The conversation will be moderated by Ad Age's Adrianne Pasquarelli and will take place on Wednesday, July 16 at The Paley Museum in Midtown Manhattan.

Other conversations in the series will include the 20th anniversary of CNBC's Mad Money with host Jim Cramer discussing his groundbreaking career at the intersection of journalism, television, and Wall Street. Cramer will provide sharp insights into how media can influence market behavior and how today's investors-both institutional and individual-navigate an increasingly complex financial landscape. The conversation will take place on October 8. On November 13, Admiral James Stavridis , former NATO Supreme Allies Commander Europe, will discuss the intersection of media and global affairs, including disinformation, AI and deepfakes, leadership and credibility, cybersecurity, and other relevant topics. Both conversations will take place at The Paley Museum.

"We are proud to partner with Tata Consultancy Services to present a series of timely conversations that explore the rapidly evolving media landscape," said Maureen J. Reidy, President & CEO, The Paley Center for Media . "Together, we aim to bring leading voices from across the industry to the forefront, examining the trends, technologies, and ideas shaping the future of media and its impact on society."

"The Paley Media Council is a vital forum for shaping the future of the media and entertainment industry. As the sector grapples with rapid digital disruption and shifting audience behaviors, it also faces the complex challenge of navigating the AI era - where AI represents both a significant opportunity and a disruptive threat. At TCS, we're helping media enterprises harness the power of AI to drive operational agility, and new revenue streams. We look forward to partnering with Paley in its Dialogue Series to cultivate thought provoking exchanges," said Kapil Varshney, Market Head, TCS - Communications, Media, Entertainment & Information Services Business.

Paley Media Council forums have come to be regarded as one of the most influential gatherings in the industry, bringing together global dignitaries, CEOs, thought leaders, and trendsetters from the world's most important companies including Netflix's Ted Sarandos, YouTube's Neal Mohan, Mattel's Ynon Kreiz, and AMC's Kristin Dolan among others. For more information on the Paley Media Council and its exclusive membership, please visit paleymediacouncil .

Founded in 1975 by William S. Paley, The Paley Center for Media is the leading 501(c)(3) nonprofit cultural organization that owns and operates the renowned Paley Museum in New York, recognized as the city's "Best Museum" and "Best Children's Party Place" for two years in a row. The Paley Center sparks dialogue on the cultural, creative, and social impact of media, sports, gaming, tech, and entertainment through dynamic programming and deep industry ties. Visitors can attend premier events in New York and Los Angeles and access the renowned Paley Archive at The Paley Museum in New York and at the Beverly Hills Public Library in Beverly Hills.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS) is a digital transformation and technology partner of choice for industry-leading organizations worldwide. Since its inception in 1968, TCS has upheld the highest standards of innovation, engineering excellence and customer service.

Rooted in the heritage of the Tata Group, TCS is focused on creating long term value for its clients, its investors, its employees, and the community at large. With a highly skilled workforce of over 607,000 consultants in 55 countries and 180 service delivery centres across the world, the company has been recognized as a top employer in six continents. With the ability to rapidly apply and scale new technologies, the company has built long term partnerships with its clients – helping them emerge as perpetually adaptive enterprises. Many of these relationships have endured into decades and navigated every technology cycle, from mainframes in the 1970s to Artificial Intelligence today.

TCS sponsors 14 of the world's most prestigious marathons and endurance events, including the TCS New York City Marathon, TCS London Marathon and TCS Sydney Marathon with a focus on promoting health, sustainability, and community empowerment. TCS generated consolidated revenues of US $30 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025. For more information, visit

