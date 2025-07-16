Industrial Hose Global Market Forecast To 2030 Growing Demand For Customized And Application-Specific Industrial Hoses Fueling Opportunities

Dublin, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Hose Market by Material Type (Natural Rubber, Nitrile Rubber, Polyvinyl Chloride, Silicone, Polyurethane, Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer, Ultra High Molecular Weight Polyethylene), Media Type, Industry and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global industrial hose market was valued at USD 11.99 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 13.92 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 3.0%.

Driven by the growing demand across sectors such as manufacturing, oil & gas, chemicals, agriculture, and construction, the need for durable, high-performance hose systems is steadily rising. Industries are increasingly adopting advanced hose technologies to ensure safe fluid transfer, reduce downtime, and comply with stringent safety and environmental standards.

The industrial hose market is dominated by a few globally established players, such as Gates Corporation (US), Danfoss (Denmark), Parker Hannifin Corp (US), Continental AG (Germany), Trelleborg Group (Sweden), and Semperit AG Holding (Austria).



Industrial hoses play a crucial role in enhancing operational efficiency, ensuring leak-proof connections, and managing a wide range of substances, from water and air to chemicals and petroleum. Market growth is further propelled by rising infrastructure development, increased automation in industrial processes, and the expansion of food processing, pharmaceuticals, and mining industries. Innovations in materials, flexibility, and pressure resistance are making hoses more versatile and cost-effective.

Additionally, the growing emphasis on customized and application-specific hoses is driving broader adoption. The demand for tailored solutions is expanding from abrasion-resistant and high-temperature hoses to anti-static and hygienic variants. These ongoing trends collectively support sustained growth in the global industrial hose market.

Nitrile rubber material hoses held significant market Share in 2024

Nitrile rubber hoses held a significant share of the industrial hose market, especially in applications requiring oil, fuel, and chemical resistance. This segment is driven by the increasing need for high-performance hose solutions in sectors such as automotive, oil & gas, agriculture, manufacturing, and food processing. Nitrile rubber hoses are widely preferred for their excellent resistance to petroleum-based fluids, abrasion, and extreme temperatures, making them suitable for suction and discharge operations in demanding industrial environments.

These hoses deliver consistent performance under high pressure and harsh conditions, making them essential for heavy-duty applications across various end-use industries. As industries seek reliable and long-lasting fluid transfer solutions, the demand for nitrile-based hoses is steadily growing. Innovations in reinforcement layering, flexibility, and chemical compatibility further enhance product appeal and functional efficiency.

Additionally, the ongoing push for cost-effective and durable materials favours nitrile rubber over more expensive or less resilient alternatives. Manufacturers and industrial operators value nitrile hoses for their low maintenance, long service life, and compatibility with a broad range of fluids. As industrial activity expands globally, especially in infrastructure and energy sectors, nitrile rubber hoses are expected to maintain their critical role in ensuring operational continuity and safety, solidifying their position as a key material segment in the industrial hose market.

Oil media type industrial hoses to exhibit significant CAGR during forecast period

The oil media type segment of the industrial hose market is projected to register a significant CAGR over the forecast period, driven by rising demand for durable and high-performance hoses across oil & gas, automotive, and heavy industrial applications. These hoses are engineered to manage various petroleum-based fluids under high-pressure and temperature conditions, including crude oil, diesel, lubricants, and hydraulic oils. The segment benefits from the growing need for robust hose systems that ensure leak-proof, contamination-free fluid handling while withstanding harsh industrial environments. Oil hoses are critical for fueling operations, lubricant distribution, hydraulic equipment, and offshore drilling rigs.

They are designed with high tensile strength, abrasion resistance, and thermal stability, making them suitable for continuous and heavy-duty operations. The rise in exploration and production (E&P) activities and the expansion of global transportation and heavy machinery sectors propel demand for oil media hoses. Advancements in hose construction, such as multi-layered reinforcement, enhanced sealing technology, and improved flexibility, enhance performance and extend service life. Furthermore, the industry's emphasis on safety, operational efficiency, and compliance with international standards is accelerating the shift toward specialized oil media hoses.

North America accounted for second-largest share of industrial hose market in 2024

North America accounted for the second-largest share of the global industrial hose market in 2024, owing to the strong demand from well-established sectors such as oil & gas, automotive, construction, mining, and agriculture. The region's advanced industrial infrastructure, high levels of automation, and focus on safety and efficiency contribute significantly to the widespread adoption of specialized hose systems.

In the US and Canada, stringent regulatory standards regarding fluid transfer, emissions control, and workplace safety further boost the demand for durable, high-performance hoses, including those resistant to chemicals, heat, and abrasion. Moreover, ongoing investments in shale gas exploration, pipeline infrastructure, and smart farming practices fuel the need for application-specific industrial hoses. The presence of major manufacturers, strong distribution networks, and consistent R&D activities also supports market growth. As industries continue to modernize and prioritize sustainability and reliability, North America is expected to maintain its influential position in the global industrial hose market.

