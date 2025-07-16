Lone Star Cowboy Poetry Gathering Expands To Two Texas Cities For 2026

- Gathering Producer, Bob Saul

ALPINE, TX, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Lone Star Cowboy Poetry Gathering, one of Texas' most beloved celebrations of cowboy culture, is expanding its reach in 2026 with events taking place simultaneously in Alpine and Bastrop, Texas, from February 19–21, 2026.

This exciting development was announced by Gathering Producer Bob Saul and the Board of Directors, marking the first time in its history that the event will be held in two locations.“Several Texas cities have invited the Gathering to be part of their local efforts to preserve the poetry, stories, and music of the working cowboy,” said Saul.“Including Bastrop for 2026 is an excellent opportunity to grow our membership and share the unique flavor of the Alpine Gathering with new audiences across the state.”

Expanding the Cowboy Spirit:

While the Alpine Gathering will feature approximately 15 performers due to limited lodging availability, Bastrop is expected to host around 32. Both cities will offer cowboy music and poetry performances, youth poetry contests, open mic sessions, chuckwagon meals, and more.

Though both events will share the same dates in 2026, Saul noted that this overlap may be a one-time occurrence. Attendees will be surveyed to help guide future planning.

“Those who attend these gatherings will enjoy some of the most authentic cowboy performers of poetry, music, and stories in the country,” said Event Co-Chair Kay Nowell.

“We're really excited about the prospect of bringing cowboy poetry gatherings to a whole new audience,” added Event Co-Chair Gene Nowell.“It's definitely an art form worth preserving.”

The Expansion Remains True to the Gathering's Mission:

“To remember, recite, sing, record, publish, and honor stories of the cowboy told in poetry and song by those who have lived that life to those who enjoy and learn from it every day.”

Plan Ahead for Alpine Lodging:

Alpine's Director of Tourism, Chris Ruggia, noted,“Alpine and surrounding towns are proud to be hosting military service members. While it's too early to know the scale of deployments during the Gathering, we encourage visitors to make lodging plans early.”

Further announcements regarding a full lineup of performers, ticketing, and volunteer opportunities for both locations, will be released in the coming months through social media, lonestarscowboypoetry , and news outlets.

