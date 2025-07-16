OKX Launches European Campaign With Mclaren F1 Team Ahead Of Dutch Grand Prix To Boost Crypto Adoption

AMSTERDAM, July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX , a leading crypto exchange and global onchain technology company, is set to spark excitement at the 2025 Dutch Grand Prix with a McLaren F1 team campaign aimed at driving mass adoption, user growth, and brand visibility. Leveraging its official partnership with the McLaren F1 Team, OKX is turning the Grand Prix weekend in Zandvoort into a high-octane brand moment. The campaign features immersive VIP experiences and exclusive merchandise giveaways.

Running from now through the Dutch Grand Prix weekend (29–31 August), the campaign offers fans, both crypto enthusiasts and newcomers alike, the chance to win official McLaren merchandise and an unforgettable McLaren VIP Race Experience in the Netherlands.

"Partnering with the McLaren F1 team allows us to create an incredibly dynamic and immersive activation that brings the excitement of Formula 1 directly to fans around the world," said Erald Ghoos, CEO of OKX Europe. "This campaign at the Dutch Grand Prix is not just about visibility; it's about creating meaningful, engaging experiences that connect crypto enthusiasts and newcomers alike to our platform. Through our collaboration with McLaren, we're providing fans with unforgettable moments while driving deeper engagement and customer loyalty within the fast-evolving Web3 and crypto ecosystems."

The McLaren F1 partnership with OKX is a dominant force in the crypto and Web3 ecosystem, bringing the brand to life through real-world, emotionally charged experiences. The campaign is designed to go beyond one-off exposure, instead creating long-term value by converting F1-driven sign-ups into high-value, engaged customers who continue their journey on the OKX platform well after the checkered flag falls.

As part of the activation, OKX is rolling out a dual-pronged giveaway campaign to ensure both new and existing users can participate:



New customers who sign up, complete KYC, and make their first trade will receive a guaranteed McLaren F1 Team cap and be entered to win one of three McLaren VIP Race Experiences in the Netherlands

Existing customers can unlock the same benefits by referring a friend through OKX's official referral program. Once the referred friend completes their onboarding and first trade, both parties are eligible for the merchandise and prize draw.

Participants will also be eligible for exclusive prize giveaways based on campaign milestones, including those who are the 1,000th, 2,500th, or 5,000th to qualify.

As a globally trusted exchange, OKX is proud to align its operations with upcoming regulatory frameworks, including the EU's Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulation, having been one of the first global crypto exchanges to receive the MiCA license. This further strengthens OKX's commitment to compliance, transparency, and user protection, making it a safe and credible gateway for new customers entering the crypto economy through high-profile campaigns like this one. The McLaren F1 Team activation around the Dutch Grand Prix represents a major milestone in OKX's global roadmap, ensuring sustained customer growth, heightened engagement, and long-term brand advocacy.

Trusted by more than 60 million customers around the globe, OKX is a technology company building a decentralized future that makes the world more tradable, transparent and connected. We're known for being one of the fastest and most reliable crypto apps in the world, and have processed trillions of dollars in transactions.

We have key regional offices, including headquarters in San José, California, for the Americas and in Dubai for the Middle East. We also have offices in New York, Hong Kong, Singapore, the Republic of Türkiye, Australia and Europe. Over the past several years, we've built one of the world's most comprehensive regulatory compliant, licensed crypto companies. We hold licenses in the United States, the UAE, EEA, Singapore and Australia, as well as in other markets.

We're steadfastly committed to transparency and security and publish Proof of Reserves reports on a monthly basis. To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx .

About McLaren Racing

McLaren Racing was founded by racing driver Bruce McLaren in 1963. The team entered its first Formula 1 race in 1966. McLaren has since won 21 Formula 1 world championships, 196 Formula 1 Grands Prix, the Indianapolis 500 three times, and the Le Mans 24 Hours at its first attempt.

McLaren Racing competes across five racing series. The team competes in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship with McLaren F1 drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, the NTT INDYCAR SERIES with Arrow McLaren drivers Pato O'Ward, Nolan Siegel and Christian Lundgaard, the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship as the NEOM McLaren Formula E Team with drivers Sam Bird and Taylor Barnard, and F1 Academy with Driver Development programme member Ella Lloyd. The team also competes in the F1 Sim Racing Championship as McLaren Shadow.

McLaren is a champion for sustainability in the sport and a signatory to the UN Sports for Climate Action Commitment. It is committed to achieving net zero by 2040 and fostering a diverse and inclusive culture in the motorsport industry.

