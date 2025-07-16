Bitget Launches ESUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Integration

Bitget , the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, has announced the launch of ESUSDT-M perpetual futures trading, effective July 16, 2025 (UTC+8). The contract supports a maximum leverage of 20x and is now available for trading via Bitget's website and mobile application.

The ESUSDT-M contract is settled in USDT and features a tick size of 0.0001. Trading is available 24/7, with funding fees settled every four hours. Bitget's integrated support for trading bots enables users to automate strategies and respond to market movements more efficiently within the ESUSDT market.

As with all futures products on Bitget, trading parameters such as tick size, maximum leverage, and maintenance margin rate are subject to adjustment based on evolving market risk conditions. Users are advised to refer to the ES/USDT contract page for the most current specifications.

This addition expands Bitget's suite of USDT-M Futures, where users trade with USDT across multiple pairs under a unified margin system, allowing for optimized capital efficiency. Bitget also offers Coin-M and USDC-M Futures, catering to a broad range of trading preferences and asset management strategies.

For more details on ESUSDT , users can visit here .

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading and Web3 company. Serving over 120 million users in 150+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions, while offering real-time access to , , and other cryptocurrency prices. Formerly known as BitKeep, is a leading non-custodial crypto wallet supporting 130+ blockchains and millions of tokens. It offers multi-chain trading, staking, payments, and direct access to 20,000+ DApps, with advanced swaps and market insights built into a single platform.

Bitget is driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships, such as its role as the Official Crypto Partner of the World's Top Football League, LALIGA, in EASTERN, SEA and LATAM markets, as well as a global partner of Turkish National athletes Buse Tosun Çavuşoğlu (Wrestling world champion), Samet Gümüş (Boxing gold medalist) and İlkin Aydın (Volleyball national team), to inspire the global community to embrace the future of cryptocurrency.

Aligned with its global impact strategy, Bitget has joined hands with to support blockchain education for 1.1 million people by 2027. In the world of motorsports, Bitget is the exclusive cryptocurrency exchange partner of , one of the world's most thrilling championships.

For more information, users can visit: | | | | |

For media inquiries, users can contact:

Risk Warning: Digital asset prices are subject to fluctuation and may experience significant volatility. Investors are advised to only allocate funds they can afford to lose. The value of any investment may be impacted, and there is a possibility that financial objectives may not be met, nor the principal investment recovered. Independent financial advice should always be sought, and personal financial experience and standing carefully considered. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Bitget accepts no liability for any potential losses incurred. Nothing contained herein should be construed as financial advice. For further information, users can refer to the .