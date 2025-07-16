Solar Tracker Market Global Forecast And Company Analysis Report 2025-2029, With Profiles Of Nextracker, Array Technologies, Pvhardware, Soltec, Gamechange Solar, Arctech, FTC Solar, And More
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|167
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$10.32 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$22.87 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|17.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Government Incentives and Strategic Partnerships To Achieve Clean Energy Targets Efficiency Gains and Technological Evolution in Solar Tracking
- Higher Initial Costs Complex Installation Process
- Increasing Focus on Enhancing Grid Stability and Dependability Surging Use in Rooftop and Utility-Scale Projects Due To Design Flexibility
- High Maintenance Requirements Significant Energy Consumption Regularity and Permitting Challenges
- Sharp Helped Big C Supermarket (Thailand) With Installation of Rooftop Solar Panels Hewlett Packard (HP) Installed Solar Panels on Its Rooftops With Help of Sharp (Japan)
- Trends and Disruptions Impacting Customer Business
Company Profiles
Key Companies
- Nextracker Inc. Array Technologies, Inc. PVHardware Soltec Gamechange Solar Arctech FTC Solar Valmont Industries, Inc. All Earth Renewables Xiamen Grace Solar New Energy Technology Co., Ltd. Sun Action Trackers Trinasolar Ades Tempero Group Aivatechology Arcelormittal
Other Players
- Gonvarri Solar Steel Mecasolar Asun Trackers Pvt. Ltd. Atec Robotics Shandong Zhaori New Energy Tech. Co., Ltd. Energy Xprt Optimum-Tracker Trackers Feina S.L. Flexrack by Qcells, Llc Solargik Ltd.
