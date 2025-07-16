Access Launches Latest Release Of Its AI-Powered Solution - Access Unify - To Revolutionize Digitization In The Records And Information Management (RIM) Industry

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Award-winning innovation automates and streamlines RIM processes to significantly improve time-to-market and customer/patient experience for organizations worldwide

PEABODY, Mass., July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Access , the world's largest privately-held integrated information management services provider, has announced the launch of the latest iteration of its innovative, AI-powered RIM solution - Access UnifyTM. Whether born digital or born physical, entire collections of records and information can be managed in a single view using the Access platform. The award-winning solution is revolutionizing the way organizations worldwide are indexing and digitizing their records to enable quick location, access and management of information. Access Unify securely automates and streamlines traditionally time-intensive and onerous digital transformation processes to significantly improve organizations' productivity, time-to-market, and customer/patient experience.

Access Unify is a suite of technology-powered, transformative RIM services offered at a flat-rate subscription. The solution combines artificial intelligence (AI), optical character recognition (OCR), state-of-the-art high volume scanning equipment, and other leading-edge technologies with Access's world-class services. Businesses benefit by being able to quickly locate and access the documents they need anytime, anywhere for peak efficiency and performance. Access Unify integrates with existing business systems, enabling a truly seamless, digital-first experience that reduces ramp-up time and the need for additional staff training.

Access Unify's bundled solution includes:



Storage of active files

Scheduled pick-up of new files from client site

Indexing, OCR, scanning, and retrieval of files

File preparation for scanning (i.e. removing staples, paperclips, Post-It notes) Post scanning activities including refiling and file destruction (upon request)



“With the latest launch of Access Unify, we're ensuring that our world-class, innovative platform and services work seamlessly together to solve the RIM industry's information management challenges faster, more efficiently and cost-effectively,” said Tony Skarupa, CEO at Access .“Critical, complex and time-sensitive RIM goals that were previously labeled 'impossible' are now attainable with Access Unify. We are thrilled to provide solutions that not only showcase our industry-leading technology but also highlight our team's dedication to exemplary service and building long-lasting partnerships with our valued customers.”

Organizations from all verticals benefit from the customer-first services included with Access Unify, including its industry-exclusive four-hour turnaround time, continuous service model, and bundled service rates that avoid complicated per task fee structures. The empowerment and productivity the solution provides is immeasurable for organizations that require accuracy and quick turnaround times. Whether it's identifying and digitizing records for an annual audit, servicing patient/medical files for healthcare organizations, managing land and well files for Energy clients, or scanning and dispositioning legal case files, Access Unify has all industries and organizations covered.

For more information about Access Unify, click here .

About Access

Access is the largest privately-held records and information management (RIM) services provider worldwide, with operations across North America, South America, Central America, and India. As a cost-effective end-to-end solutions provider servicing the full RIM lifecycle, Access helps organizations ensure their critical and confidential hardcopy and digital records are securely retained, managed, and serviced in compliance with regulatory mandates. Key solutions include offsite storage; digital records retention, migration, storage, indexing, scanning, and archiving; and secure destruction services. Together, Access and Triyam , an Access Company focused on software for archiving electronic health records, have been named 16 times to the Inc. 5000; recognized several times by Newsweek, including its America's 2024 Greatest Workplaces for Diversity, and its World's Best Digital Health Company designations; and recognized 3 times as Best in KLAS in Data Archiving. For more information on Access, please visit AccessCorp.com .

For more information, contact:

Melissa Kolodziej

781-710-0763

...