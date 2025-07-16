PARKE BANCORP, INC. ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER 2025 EARNINGS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Net Income: $8.3 million for Q2 2025, increased 6.5% over Q1 2025 Revenue: $35.8 million for Q2 2025, increased 3.4% over Q1 2025 Total Assets: $2.17 billion, increased 1.3% over December 31, 2024 Total Loans: $1.93 billion, increased 3.6% over December 31, 2024 Total Deposits: $1.69 billion, increased 3.8% from December 31, 2024

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J., July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Parke Bancorp, Inc. ("Parke Bancorp" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: "PKBK"), the parent company of Parke Bank, announced its operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025.

Highlights for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025:



Net income available to common shareholders was $8.3 million, or $0.70 per basic common share and $0.69 per diluted common share, for the three months ended June 30, 2025, an increase of $1.8 million, or 28.3%, compared to net income available to common shareholders of $6.5 million, or $0.54 per basic common share and $0.53 per diluted common share, for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The increase was primarily due to a $3.6 million increase in net interest income, partially offset by a $0.5 million increase in provision for credit losses, a $0.4 million decrease in non-interest income, and a $0.4 million increase in non-interest expense.

Net interest income increased $3.6 million, or 24.9%, to $17.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $14.3 million for the same period in 2024.

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $1.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to a provision for credit losses of $0.5 million for the same period in 2024.

Non-interest income decreased $0.4 million, or 32.0%, to $0.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $1.2 million for the same period in 2024.

Non-interest expense increased $0.4 million, or 7.1%, to $6.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $6.2 million for the same period in 2024.

Net income available to common shareholders was $16.1 million, or $1.36 per basic common share and $1.34 per diluted common share, for the six months ended June 30, 2025, an increase of $3.5 million, or 27.4%, compared to net income available to common shareholders of $12.6 million, or $1.05 per basic common share and $1.04 per diluted common share, for the same period in 2024. The increase is primarily due to an increase in net interest income of $6.1 million, partially offset by a $0.9 million increase in provision for credit losses, a $0.6 million decrease in non-interest income, and a $0.4 million increase in non-interest expense.

Net-interest income increased $6.1 million, or 21.6%, to $34.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $28.4 million for the same period in 2024.

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $1.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to a provision for credit losses of $0.7 million for the same period in 2024.

Non-interest income decreased $0.6 million, or 27.7%, to $1.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $2.3 million for the same period in 2024. Non-interest expense increased $0.4 million, or 3.5%, to $13.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $12.8 million for the same period in 2024.

The following is a recap of the significant items that impacted the three and six months ended June 30, 2025:

Interest income increased $4.8 million for the second quarter of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, primarily due to an increase in interest and fees on loans of $4.0 million, or 14.0%, to $32.8 million, primarily driven by higher market interest rates and higher average loan portfolio balances. Interest earned on average deposits held at the Federal Reserve Bank ("FRB") increased $0.8 million during the three months ended June 30, 2025, due to higher average balances on deposit. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, interest income increased $9.2 million from the same period in 2024, primarily due to an increase in interest and fees on loans of $7.4 million, or 13.1%, to $64.2 million, primarily due to an increase in average outstanding loan balances, and higher market interest rates. Interest earned on average deposits held at the FRB increased $1.8 million during the six months ended June 30, 2025, due to higher average balances held on deposit.

Interest expense increased $1.3 million, or 8.0%, to $17.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to the same period in 2024, primarily due to higher market interest rates, combined with changes in the mix of deposits and borrowings. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, interest expense increased $3.1 million, or 9.9%, to $34.4 million, primarily due to higher market interest rates, combined with changes in the mix of deposits and borrowings.

The Company booked a provision for credit losses of $1.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to a provision for credit losses of $0.5 million for the same period in 2024. The provision for credit losses for the three months ended June 30, 2025, was primarily driven by an increase of $37.4 million in the construction loan portfolio and an increase of $24.5 million in the commercial non-owner occupied loan portfolio from March 31, 2025, partially offset by a decrease in the commercial owner occupied loan portfolio of $13.0 million, and a decrease of $11.6 million in the residential - 1 to 4 family investment loan portfolio from March 31, 2025. The provision for credit losses for the six months ended June 30, 2025, increased $0.9 million, or 129.1%, to $1.6 million, compared to a provision for credit losses of $0.7 million for the same period in 2024. The increase was primarily driven by an increase in the commercial non-owner occupied and construction loan portfolios outstanding loan balances of $66.6 million, from the balance at December 31, 2024, partially offset by a decrease in the residential - 1 to 4 family investment loan portfolio. The provision expense of $0.7 million during the same period in 2024 was primarily driven by an increase in the construction and multi-family loan portfolios outstanding loan balances of $17.8 million, from the balances at December 31, 2023.

Non-interest income decreased $0.4 million, or 32.0%, for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to the same period in 2024, primarily as a result of a decrease in other income attributed to legal settlements and insurance proceeds received during the same period in 2024. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, non-interest income decreased $0.6 million, or 27.7%, to $1.6 million, compared to the same period in 2024. The decrease was primarily driven by a decrease in other income of $0.4 million, and a decrease in service fees on deposit accounts of $0.1 million.

Non-interest expense increased $0.4 million, or 7.1%, to $6.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to the same period in 2024. The increase was primarily driven by an increase in compensation and benefits of $0.2 million, an increase in data processing expense of $0.2 million, and an increase in professional services of $0.1 million, partially offset by a decrease in other real estate owned ("OREO") expense of $0.1 million, compared to the same period in 2024. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, non-interest expense increased $0.4 million, or 3.5%, to $13.2 million, compared to the same period in 2024. The increase in non-interest expense was primarily due to an increase in professional services of $0.4 million, an increase in compensation and benefits of $0.3 million, and an increase in data processing expense of $0.2 million, partially offset by a decrease in OREO expense of $0.4 million, and a decrease in other operating expense of $0.2 million, compared to the six months ended June 30, 2024.

Income tax expense increased $0.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared to the same period in 2024. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, income tax expense increased $0.7 million, compared to the same period in 2024. The effective tax rate for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 was 24.9% and 24.7%, respectively, compared to 26.6% and 26.6% for the same period in 2024.

June 30, 2025 discussion of financial condition



Total assets increased to $2.17 billion at June 30, 2025, from $2.14 billion at December 31, 2024, an increase of $28.1 million, or 1.3%, primarily due to an increase in net loans, partially offset by a decrease in cash and cash equivalents.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $184.3 million at June 30, 2025, as compared to $221.5 million at December 31, 2024. The decrease in cash and cash equivalents was primarily due to an increase in loan balances, and a decrease in Federal Home Loan Bank of New York ("FHLBNY") borrowings, partially offset by an increase in deposits.

The investment securities portfolio decreased to $14.0 million at June 30, 2025, from $14.8 million at December 31, 2024, a decrease of $0.8 million, or 5.1%, primarily due to pay downs of securities.

Gross loans increased $66.6 million or 3.6%, to $1.93 billion at June 30, 2025, compared to gross loans at December 31, 2024.

Nonperforming loans at June 30, 2025 decreased to $11.2 million, representing 0.58% of total loans, a decrease of $0.6 million, or 4.9%, from $11.8 million of nonperforming loans at December 31, 2024. OREO at June 30, 2025 was $1.6 million, unchanged from December 31, 2024. Nonperforming assets (consisting of nonperforming loans and OREO) represented 0.59% and 0.62% of total assets at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively. Loans past due 30 to 89 days were $16.9 million at June 30, 2025, an increase of $15.5 million from December 31, 2024. The increase in loans past due 30 - 89 days was mainly due to a commercial non-owner occupied loan with a balance of $11.7 million, and a commercial non-owner occupied loan with a balance of $2.5 million. The $11.7 million loan was risk rated substandard at June 30, 2025.

The allowance for credit losses was $33.8 million at June 30, 2025, as compared to $32.6 million at December 31, 2024. The ratio of the allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.75% at June 30, 2025, and 1.74% at December 31, 2024. The ratio of allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans was 301.5% at June 30, 2025, compared to 276.5%, at December 31, 2024.

Total deposits were $1.69 billion at June 30, 2025, up from $1.63 billion at December 31, 2024, an increase of $62.4 million or 3.8% compared to December 31, 2024. The increase in deposits was primarily driven by an increase in money market deposits of $199.6 million, partially offset by a decrease in brokered time deposits of $124.1 million, and a decrease in non-interest checking deposits of $9.9 million.

Total borrowings decreased $44.9 million during the six months ended June 30, 2025, to $143.4 million at June 30, 2025, from $188.3 million at December 31, 2024, primarily due to the repayment of $45.0 million of FHLBNY term borrowings. Total equity increased to $312.2 million at June 30, 2025, up from $300.1 million at December 31, 2024, an increase of $12.1 million, or 4.0%, primarily due to the retention of earnings, partially offset by the payment of $4.2 million of cash dividends.

CEO outlook and commentary

Vito S. Pantilione, President and Chief Executive Officer of Parke Bancorp, Inc. and Parke Bank, provided the following statement:

"Market volatility continues in 2025 as President Trump's tariffs are negotiated, combined with the geopolitical unrest. Many of the tariff implementations were extended, some settled, and some added. Contributing to the market volatility is the disagreement between the Federal Reserve Board and the Administration with respect to reducing short term interest rates. President Trump believes that inflation and job data support lowering interest rates immediately. Federal Reserve Chairman Powell, however, has taken a wait - and - see approach to see if the tariffs will cause a spike in the inflation rate. The tariffs have also affected the real estate construction industry, due to the possible increase in material prices, and in some instances, the availability of some building materials. The Russia - Ukraine war also puts a cloud over the market, with the continuing bombing causing civilian deaths and destruction . At this time, however, it does not appear that the bombing of nuclear production sites in Iran has disrupted the global oil supply."

"Parke Bank experienced continued good financial results in the second quarter of 2025, with net income increasing to $8.3 million, or 28.3%, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2024. That is an increase of $1.8 million. Net income to our common shareholders in the six months of 2025 increased to $16.1 million, or 27.4%, as compared to the six months ended June 30, 2024. The growth of our net income was supported by increased interest income due to the growth of our loan portfolio, in addition to continued tight control of our expenses. We had an efficiency ratio of 36.60% as of June 30, 2025, compared to 41.69% as of June 30, 2024."

"Parke Bank moved forward in 2025 with increased loan generation, with loans growing 3.6% over December 31, 2024, to $1.93 billion. This growth was partially supported by an increase in loan demand and the addition of lending staff to our company."

"Asset quality is always a main focus of our Parke Bank. Our non-performing loans as of June 30, 2025, decreased to $11.2 million, 4.9%, from December 31, 2024. Past-due loans 30 to 89 days increased to $16.9 million, an increase of $15.5 million from December 31, 2024, primarily due to one commercial loan borrower whose loan was classified as sub-standard at June 30, 2025. Our allowance for credit losses is 1.75% as of June 30, 2025, compared to 1.74% as of December 31, 2024."

"Parke Bank is well-positioned to navigate the continued volatile market, with strong equity of $312.2 million, up from $300.1 million as of December 31, 2024, strong liquidity, loan growth, and continued tight control of our expenses. We are always looking for new opportunities to generate a good return for our shareholders while operating a safe and sound financial institution."

Forward Looking Statement Disclaimer

This release may contain forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which may cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors; our ability to maintain a strong capital base, strong earning and strict cost controls; our ability to generate strong revenues with increased interest income and net interest income; our ability to continue the financial strength and growth of our loan portfolio; our ability to continue to increase shareholders' equity, maintain strong loan underwriting and allowance for credit losses; our ability to react quickly to any increase in loan delinquencies; our ability to face current challenges in the market; our ability to be well positioned navigate the challenging economic volatility; our ability to continue to reduce our nonperforming loans and delinquencies and the expenses associated with them; our ability to increase the rate of growth of our loan portfolio; our ability to continue to improve net interest margin; our ability to enhance shareholder value in the future; our ability to continue growing our Company, our earnings and shareholders' equity; the possibility of additional corrective actions or limitations on the operations of the Company. and Parke Bank being imposed by banking regulators, therefore, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims, any obligations to publicly release the results of any revisions that may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such circumstance.

Financial Supplement:

Table 1: Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

Parke Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets



June 30,



December 31,





2025



2024





(Dollars in thousands)

Assets















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 184,254



$ 221,527

Investment securities



14,001





14,760

Loans, net of unearned income



1,934,786





1,868,153

Less: Allowance for credit losses



(33,770)





(32,573)

Net loans



1,901,016





1,835,581

Premises and equipment, net



5,581





5,316

Bank owned life insurance (BOLI)



29,404





29,070

Other assets



36,076





35,983

Total assets

$ 2,170,332



$ 2,142,236



















Liabilities and Equity

































Non-interest bearing deposits

$ 188,738



$ 184,037

Interest bearing deposits



1,504,724





1,447,013

FHLBNY borrowings



100,000





145,000

Subordinated debentures



43,395





43,300

Other liabilities



21,319





22,813

Total liabilities



1,858,176





1,842,163



















Total shareholders' equity



312,156





300,073



















Total liabilities and equity

$ 2,170,332



$ 2,142,236



Table 2: Consolidated Income Statements (Unaudited)

Parke Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Income Statement



For the Three Months Ended



For the Six Months Ended





June 30,



June 30,





2025



2024



2025



2024

Interest income:































Interest and fees on loans

$ 32,756



$ 28,732



$ 64,232



$ 56,815

Interest and dividends on investments



232





248





520





497

Interest on deposits with banks



2,036





1,209





4,118





2,354

Total interest income



35,024





30,189





68,870





59,666

Interest expense:































Interest on deposits



15,144





13,684





30,312





27,141

Interest on borrowings



2,009





2,193





4,080





4,159

Total interest expense



17,153





15,877





34,392





31,300

Net interest income



17,871





14,312





34,478





28,366

Provision for credit losses



984





483





1,574





687

Net interest income after provision for credit losses



16,887





13,829





32,904





27,679

Non-interest income































Service fees on deposit accounts



312





359





620





738

Gain on sale of SBA loans



-





25





-





25

Other loan fees



145





163





322





402

Bank owned life insurance income



169





162





334





322

Other



190





492





361





776

Total non-interest income



816





1,201





1,637





2,263

Non-interest expense































Compensation and benefits



3,264





3,070





6,555





6,289

Professional services



652





551





1,366





996

Occupancy and equipment



676





672





1,364





1,313

Data processing



425





264





845





629

FDIC insurance and other assessments



384





322





734





653

OREO expense



100





236





227





589

Other operating expense



1,179





1,120





2,127





2,301

Total non-interest expense



6,680





6,235





13,218





12,770

Income before income tax expense



11,023





8,795





21,323





17,172

Income tax expense



2,740





2,340





5,262





4,566

Net income attributable to Company



8,283





6,455





16,061





12,606

Less: Preferred stock dividend



(5)





(5)





(10)





(11)

Net income available to common shareholders

$ 8,278



$ 6,450



$ 16,051



$ 12,595

Earnings per common share































Basic

$ 0.70



$ 0.54



$ 1.36



$ 1.05

Diluted

$ 0.69



$ 0.53



$ 1.34



$ 1.04

Weighted average common shares outstanding































Basic



11,843,328





11,962,197





11,839,856





11,960,487

Diluted



12,013,909





12,119,359





12,007,594





12,125,546



Table 3: Operating Ratios (unaudited)





Three months ended



Six Months Ended





June 30,



June 30,





2025



2024



2025



2024

Return on average assets



1.56 %



1.34 %



1.52 %



1.31 % Return on average common equity



10.69 %



8.88 %



10.53 %



8.72 % Interest rate spread



2.46 %



1.95 %



2.35 %



1.92 % Net interest margin



3.41 %



3.03 %



3.32 %



3.00 % Efficiency ratio*



35.75 %



40.19 %



36.60 %



41.69 %



* Efficiency ratio is calculated using non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.

Table 4: Asset Quality Data (unaudited)





June 30,



December 31,





2025



2024





(Amounts in thousands except ratio data)

Allowance for credit losses on loans

$ $ 33,770



$ 32,573

Allowance for credit losses to total loans



1.75 %



1.74 % Allowance for credit losses to non-accrual loans



301.50 %



276.46 % Non-accrual loans

$ 11,202



$ 11,782

OREO

$ 1,562



$ 1,562



SOURCE Parke Bancorp, Inc.

