DARTH VADER's SCREEN-MATCHED LIGHTSABER PROP EMERGES FOR ITS FIRST-EVER PUBLIC AUCTION WITH PROPSTORE

Darth Vader's primary dueling lightsaber prop, used on screen in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (1980) and Star Wars: Return of the Jedi (1983)

Propstore is set to offer fans the ultimate piece of movie history: Darth Vader's primary dueling lightsaber prop.

- Brandon Alinger, COO of PropstoreLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Propstore, one of the world's leading entertainment memorabilia auction houses, is set to offer fans the ultimate piece of movie history: Darth Vader's primary dueling lightsaber prop, used on screen in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (1980) and Star Wars: Return of the Jedi (1983). This incredible piece will feature as part of Propstore's upcoming Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction in Los Angeles, taking place across three days this September.One of the most recognizable movie props of all time, this genuine, film-used lightsaber will be offered with a pre-sale estimate of USD $1,000,000 - $3,000,000.Featured in the climactic lightsaber duels between Darth Vader and Luke Skywalker, this is the screen-matched hero prop used by both David Prowse and stunt performer Bob Anderson during the final acts of both The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi.It is constructed from a vintage British press camera flash handle that was transformed into Vader's infamous weapon through the fitting of dressing components such as plastic grips, calculator bubbles, and cosmetic wiring. This specific prop was further modified with a custom blade-mounting system that facilitated the installation of a wooden rod; the rod served as the blade during the choreographed fight scenes and made the physical, on-camera dueling possible. It also later served as a guide for visual effects artists to add the hand-animated glow for the final shots.The prop photo-matches The Empire Strikes Back and screen-matches Return of the Jedi through identifiable damage on the hilt, confirming it is the main lightsaber seen in the majority of Darth Vader's on-screen shots that include his bladed lightsaber.Genuine lightsaber props from the original trilogy are exceptionally rare. This is believed to be the only hero lightsaber prop from the original Star Wars trilogy with verifiable screen use ever to be offered at public auction, and is widely considered one of the most sought-after items in Star Wars collecting. The iconic lightsaber duels are the emotional height of the films and are forever etched in the minds of film fans around the world. The prop's appearance on the market coincides with the 45th anniversary of The Empire Strikes Back - a film often hailed as the pinnacle of the Star Wars saga.Having remained in the same private collection for decades, Propstore's auction marks the first time this extraordinary artifact will be available to the public, offering a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own the most iconic movie prop in the galaxy. Propstore previously sold a screen-matched model miniature X-wing fighter, approximately 22” long, for over USD $2.3 million in 2022; Vader's lightsaber has the potential to surpass that figure.The lightsaber will be going on tour as part of a multi-city press preview alongside other major highlights from Propstore's September Los Angeles Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction:- London -- August 6, 2025- Beverly Hills -- week of August 18, 2025- New York -- week of August 25, 2025Key items joining the tour include:- INDIANA JONES AND THE LAST CRUSADE (1989) Indiana Jones' (Harrison Ford) Bullwhip and Belt Est. $250,000 - 500,000- MEN IN BLACK (1997) Hero Close-Up Neuralyzer Est. $75,000 - 150,000- THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE FELLOWSHIP OF THE RING (2001) Sauron's Helmet Est. $70,000 - 140,000- JAWS (1975) Shark Tooth Clapperboard Est. $40,000 – 80,000Parties with serious interest may be able to view the lots at the press preview or at Propstore's location outside Los Angeles; please contact Propstore for additional details. Register for auction updates atBrandon Alinger, Propstore COO, commented on the upcoming event: "The lightsaber, or laser sword as it was initially called, was imagined by George Lucas as the perfect defensive weapon for a more sophisticated age. Nearly fifty years after the first Star Wars film, lightsabers are a universally recognized symbol of the world's most beloved film franchise and are consistently ranked as the most iconic and memorable props of all time. They are the“ruby slippers” of cinema's modern era. Surviving genuine lightsaber props from the original trilogy of films are exceedingly rare, and Propstore is honored to present this historic artifact in our September sale. It is a grail-level piece, worthy of the finest collections in the world. This lightsaber is simply everything you want it to be-one of the most significant Star Wars artifacts ever. Notes to Editors:For further information, catalog images and expert interviews please contact:Bethany Willetts | ...Register for auction updates:Images are available in the following Dropbox link (please copy and paste URL):Credit: PropstoreAbout PropstoreIn 1998, Propstore founder Stephen Lane's love for movies led him to hunt for the same props and costumes used to create his favorite films. He found that he could provide collectors with access to their most coveted pieces and establish archival standards for this new, pop-culture hybrid of fine art and memorabilia collecting - prop art.Since 2014, Propstore has regularly hosted live auctions featuring some of the world's greatest Entertainment Memorabilia treasures. Propstore specializes in film and television props and costumes, production materials, and artwork, as well as music memorabilia, posters, and collectible toys. Propstore also holds regular online auctions in association with many of the industry's major production materials and has over 5,000 items available for sale via Buy Now on .

