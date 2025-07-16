Sikorski: Russian Drones Intentionally Hit Polish Barlinek Plant In Vinnytsia
“Russian drones struck the Barlinek Group factory in Vinnytsia. The factory director just told me that it was done deliberately, from three different directions. There are injured individuals, two of them with severe burns,” the minister stated.
He added that Ukrainian emergency services and representatives of the Polish consulate are currently working at the site.
“Putin's criminal war is approaching our borders,” Sikorski emphasized.Read also: Zelensky: Russian drone s hit Ukraine's power grid, 15 injured including child
Earlier reports indicate that Russian strikes in Vinnytsia region damaged two enterprises and 18 households. Eight people were injured.
