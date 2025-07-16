Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Sikorski: Russian Drones Intentionally Hit Polish Barlinek Plant In Vinnytsia

Sikorski: Russian Drones Intentionally Hit Polish Barlinek Plant In Vinnytsia


2025-07-16 08:07:14
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported on the social media platform X by Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski, according to Ukrinform.

“Russian drones struck the Barlinek Group factory in Vinnytsia. The factory director just told me that it was done deliberately, from three different directions. There are injured individuals, two of them with severe burns,” the minister stated.

He added that Ukrainian emergency services and representatives of the Polish consulate are currently working at the site.

“Putin's criminal war is approaching our borders,” Sikorski emphasized.

Read also: Zelensky: Russian drone s hit Ukraine's power grid, 15 injured including child

Earlier reports indicate that Russian strikes in Vinnytsia region damaged two enterprises and 18 households. Eight people were injured.

MENAFN16072025000193011044ID1109808182

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search