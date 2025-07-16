Subtext And Soundcloud Team Up To Bring Artists And Fans Closer Together Through SMS

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The new partnership empowers SoundCloud's global community of artists, bands, DJs, and audio creators to build stronger fan connections and generate revenue through texting campaigns that are direct, secure, and fully owned

NEW YORK, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Subtext , an award-winning texting platform that connects media companies, brands, artists, and creators to their audiences, today announces a new partnership with SoundCloud , the artist-first platform empowering artists and fans to connect and share through music. United by a shared commitment to supporting artists and creators, Subtext and SoundCloud are giving SoundCloud's global community a powerful way to build deeper fan relationships and generate new revenue opportunities through personalized texting campaigns. Together, this initiative marks a significant step forward in SoundCloud's ongoing mission to build and grow artists' careers at every stage, giving them the tools, services and creative freedom needed to build lasting fan relationships and generate new opportunities for growth.

As the music industry becomes increasingly saturated and dominated by opaque social media algorithms, artists are seeking new ways to connect directly with their fans. SMS has emerged as a powerful, sustainable, and highly engaging channel for artists to foster authentic relationships with their audiences. Through this partnership, artists can now connect with fans via SMS communication that is authentic, direct, secure, and fully owned. Supported by a suite of tools, services, and resources designed to strengthen artist and fan connections, artists can now better reach and nurture their audiences, and generate new revenue opportunities.

“SoundCloud is where community thrives - fans and artists connect directly, influence culture in real time, and shape what's next in music,” said Devi Mahadevia, Chief Growth Officer at SoundCloud.“Partnering with Subtext adds a powerful new layer to that connection, giving artists the ability to scale personal, one-to-one relationships through direct SMS messaging - all while protecting their privacy. It's another way we're helping creators build lasting fan relationships and grow their careers on their own terms.”

“By combining Subtext's powerful SMS platform with SoundCloud's cultural influence and vibrant artist community, this partnership is redefining how artists connect with their audiences,” said Mike Donoghue, CEO and Cofounder of Subtext.“Subtext gives artists a direct line to fans - fostering authentic conversations, richer relationships, and new opportunities for monetization.”

This partnership highlights Subtext's expanding presence in the music industry. Today, Subtext collaborates with top music organizations like Sony Music, BMG, and mTheory and renowned artists such as Barbara Streisand, dJo, Jelly Roll, and Idina Menzel.

Subtext is now part of the suite of benefits for SoundCloud Artist Pro users, marking another step in delivering meaningful tools and resources that support artists at every stage of their journey. Artists can now launch their own Subtext line and text fans directly-sending one-to-many texts, plus 1:1 replies if they choose. While SoundCloud already enables direct messaging between artists and fans, this partnership adds a powerful new layer by allowing artists to scale those personal connections via SMS.

About Subtext

Subtext is an award-winning conversation platform that connects publishers, creators, and brands with their audiences through text messaging. By making direct connections with their audience, Subtext customers can communicate one-on-one or at scale. Subtext customers include Sony Music, The Washington Post, Penguin Random House, USA Today Network, and IRONMAN. For more information, visit joinsubtext.com or request a demo .

About SoundCloud

SoundCloud empowers artists and fans to connect and share through music. Founded in 2007, SoundCloud is an artist-first platform empowering artists to build and grow their careers by providing them with the most progressive tools, services, and resources. With over 400+ million tracks from 40+ million artists, the future of music is SoundCloud.

