Dasman Diabetes Institute (DDI) Represents Kuwait At 85Th ADA Conference


2025-07-16 06:04:51
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, July 16 (KUNA) -- Dasman Diabetes Institute (DDI) participated in the 85th annual Scientific Session of the American Diabetes Association (ADA), held in Chicago, representing Kuwait in one of the world's leading events on diabetes research.
DDI Acting Director General Dr. Faisal Al-Refaei stated that the institute's participation was the largest of its kind from the Arab region, featuring several scientific presentations and research posters from the institute's research team.
Al-Rifai added that many research projects of common interest were also discussed during the meetings held on the sidelines of the conference between the institute - affiliated to the Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Sciences (KFAS) - and some of the prestigious international bodies and universities participating.
The initiative is part of the institute's broader strategy to expand international collaboration in advanced diabetes research, in line with efforts to combat the disease and its complications through scientific studies. (end)
