Poland Probes Potential Russian Sabotage in Recent Fires
(MENAFN) Poland’s government is treating all significant fires and arson attempts as possible sabotage efforts, fueled by increasing concerns of Russian interference, according to a state media outlet on Tuesday.
At a news briefing on Monday, Interior Minister Tomasz Siemoniak stated, "Since January 2024, we have seen several attempted acts of sabotage. Every significant incident, fire, or attempted arson is being assessed as a potential act of sabotage," highlighting the government’s heightened vigilance.
While no definitive evidence has yet linked the recent fires to Russia, suspicion about Moscow’s role continues to mount.
In just the last two weeks, Poland has experienced three major fires, targeting a warehouse, a manufacturing facility, and a residential complex, escalating fears of coordinated attacks.
