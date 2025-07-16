403
DP World ILT20 Season 3 Merchandise Finds New Purpose In Madagascar Through Gulf For Good Partnership
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) The DP World International League T20 has teamed up with UAE based, non-profit organisation Gulf for Good, to support sustainable charity projects for children around the world. – and give the tournament's Season 3 merchandise a new lease of life. Through the CSR partnership (Gulf for Good's Outreach Programme), the DP World ILT20 has handed over more than 500 items for children in Madagascar as part of a wider mission aimed at supporting education and community development.
The programme will continue for the remainder of the year and in the longer run, more than 2000 children are expected to benefit from the DP World ILT20-Gulf for Good collaboration.
DP World ILT20 CEO David White:“This collaboration with Gulf for Good reflects our belief in the power of play. This initiative is all about making a small contribution to a much bigger cause. At the DP World ILT20 we are committed to making an impact and improving lives wherever possible.
“We are proud to have the UAE as our home; the UAE is globally recognised as one of the most generous and hospitable nations in the world. As the biggest cricket league of the region we remain committed to making an impact beyond the field of play.”
The DP World International League T20 Season 4 will begin on Tuesday, 2 December – UAE National Day (Eid-Al-Etihad) with a blockbuster opening, the six-team, 34-match tournament will conclude with the final on Sunday, 4 January 2026
