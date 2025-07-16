Sanya Malhotra Opens Up About Embracing A Bold New Role In Her Upcoming Action-Comedy

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, July 16 (IANS) Bollywood actress Sanya Malhotra has opened up about embracing a bold new avatar in her upcoming action-comedy film.

The actress spoke about the exciting challenge and what drew her to the unconventional role. The 'Dangal' actress shared,“The moment I heard the script, I knew this was something I had to do! It's quirky, packed with action, and has an infectious energy, which I absolutely love. What's even more exciting is being part of a team that's creating a global footprint with such a clear and exciting vision. I can't wait for everyone to see what we've been cooking up!”

Sanya will headline the project, directed by Kapil Sharma and backed by Aagaaz Entertainment.

Talking about the project, producer Neeraj Tiwari shared,“We have always believed in the power of strong stories. With this film, we are bringing a fresh, entertaining narrative to audiences, and this is just the beginning for us at Aagaaz Entertainment. We're excited to be doing this with our partners-Aagaaz and Travelin' Bone-and bringing together Sanya Malhotra and Kapil Sharma, both of whom we admire greatly. This film is entertaining, well-crafted, and will connect with a wide audience.”

Tiwari added,“At Aagaaz, we're focused on making cinema that is rooted in strong subjects and rich content. Our goal is to bring audiences stories that are original, engaging, and emotionally impactful. We are putting in our full effort to deliver films that connect deeply with viewers-this is just the beginning.”

Kapil Sharma expressed,“I'm very excited by the opportunity to work with the exceptional Sanya Malhotra on this fun script, adapted by the talented writer Nupur Pai. Looking forward to collaborating with Neeraj Tiwari of Aagaaz Entertainment, Ratpack Stories, and Travelin' Bone as we navigate this fresh spin on the action-comedy genre.”

A few days ago, Sanya Malhotra announced her new film on social media, saying she was elated to share the news with her fans.