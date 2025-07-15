“Emily Swan And The Dream Pillow” Delivers A Heartfelt, Magical Journey Of Self-Discovery And Imagination

Award-winning author Mary L. Peers invites readers on a tender and enchanting journey with her latest middle-grade novel, Emily Swan and the Dream Pillow, a beautifully written tale about transformation, resilience, and the magic of inner discovery. Already honored with the esteemed Literary Titan Book Award, this whimsical and thought-provoking novel blends mythic symbolism with emotional realism to create a story that will resonate with children and adults alike.

At the heart of the story is 11-year-old Emily Webster, whose world is turned upside down when her parents trade their bustling suburban lifestyle for a remote Kansas farmhouse. Her mother, concerned that technology is consuming every aspect of their lives, hopes the change will help Emily reconnect with herself and her surroundings. But without internet, television, or even a phone, Emily feels lost and alone, until a mysterious star streaks through the sky and into her bedroom, carrying with it a magical figure known as the Star Lady.

The Star Lady introduces Emily to a Dream Pillow, an enchanted gift that allows them to meet in dreams, where Emily begins to explore strange and wonderful landscapes of her inner world. As she journeys deeper, guided by mythical beings and surreal encounters, Emily uncovers hidden talents, including the power of a Swan Feather pen that transforms her into Emily Swan: a courageous girl of imagination and words.

Critics are praising Emily Swan and the Dream Pillow for its lyrical storytelling and emotional depth. Literary Titan writes, "What starts as a family's quest for simplicity quickly unfolds into a magical exploration of dreams, self-discovery, and imagination... Peers captures the inner life of a child grappling with change... The dream sequences are vivid and strange in the best way.”

Blending gentle fantasy with a message that transcends age, this novel is a perfect fit for middle-grade readers, families, educators, and anyone looking for a reminder of the wonder that lives inside when we take the time to be still, listen, and dream.

Don't miss the chance to journey alongside Emily as she uncovers the power of dreams, imagination, and inner strength. Emily Swan and the Dream Pillow is available now in Kindle and paperback formats on Amazon and Barnes & Noble .

About the Author

Mary L. Peers is an award-winning author with a lifelong passion for mythology, dreams, and the symbolism that bridges imagination and reality. With a background in art, pictorial symbolism, linguistics, and language, she crafts stories that gently blur the boundaries between the ordinary and the extraordinary. In her writing, she invites readers to rediscover the magic that lives within and to remember that the mythic world can only reveal itself through quiet reflection. Emily Swan and the Dream Pillow is her second novel and a continuation of her mission to inspire wonder, inner strength, and creative exploration in readers of all ages.