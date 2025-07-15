ASPCA Encourages Pet Adoption Nationwide With Annual Rescue Effect Campaign

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Many shelters across the country are full with nearly six million dogs and cats entering shelters and rescues in 2024, and animals, especially dogs, are often staying longer in their care before being adopted. Choosing adoption helps the animal you take home while also freeing up space and resources so that shelters can help other animals in need. Animal shelters have pets of all sizes, ages, and an array of wonderful personalities, and if you aren't able to adopt, temporarily fostering also provides lifesaving support.

"Shelters and rescue groups nationwide are collaborating with the ASPCA because when we work together, we save more lives," said Matt Bershadker, ASPCA President & CEO . "We encourage the public to join us in supporting the incredible work of local shelters and rescue groups that are helping the animals who need us most. When you choose pet adoption, you make a lifesaving impact that benefits more than one animal."

As part of The Rescue Effect campaign, the ASPCA is providing $2 million in grant funding to more than 100 of the participating shelters to help waive adoption fees and support their operating costs, giving more animals a chance to find loving homes. The national campaign also includes video ads running on digital and social platforms in select markets across the country to raise awareness about the importance of animal adoption.

In addition to adopting a new pet, members of the public can also support their local shelter by temporarily fostering an animal in need, donating resources, or calling on state lawmakers to adequately fund municipal shelters in their local community. The public can help more animals by shopping on Chewy using the ASPCA's affiliate link, with eligible purchases supporting the organization's lifesaving work.

For more information about the ASPCA's Rescue Effect campaign and to find a participating shelter or rescue, visit aspca/therescueeffect . Join the conversation on social media by using #TheRescueEffect and tagging the ASPCA or spread the word with one of the ASPCA's GIFs to encourage others to adopt a pet.

Founded in 1866, the ASPCA® (The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals®) was the first animal welfare organization to be established in North America and today serves as the nation's leading voice for vulnerable and victimized animals. As a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit corporation with more than two million supporters nationwide, the ASPCA is committed to preventing cruelty to dogs, cats, equines, and farm animals throughout the United States. The ASPCA assists animals in need through on-the-ground disaster and cruelty interventions, behavioral rehabilitation, animal placement, legal and legislative advocacy, and the advancement of the sheltering and veterinary community through research, training, and resources. For more information, visit aspca , and follow the ASPCA on Facebook , X , Instagram , and TikTok .

