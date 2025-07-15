The Simpsons Did It Again? Labubu Doll Craze Sparks Demonic Conspiracy Fuelled By Viral Clip

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Labubu doll, once a niche collectible designed by Hong Kong artist Kasing Lung, has now exploded into the global fashion and fandom scene. Along with its skyrocketing prices and celebrity endorsements, the toy is now at the centre of an unsettling internet theory: that it is cursed, demonic and was predicted by The Simpsons .

What is a Labubu doll?

According to a Unilad report, Labubu dolls , created through a collaboration between Pop Mart and Lung, are based on his book series The Monsters, which features a tribe of female elf-like creatures. Known for their mischievous grins and exaggerated features, Labubus are now hot items in the Gen Z market.

However, not everyone is thrilled. Some users on TikTok and Reddit have claimed that the dolls radiate“dark energy,” and one even filmed themselves burning their Labubu doll, saying that the collectible was cursed with a demon that almost ruined their life.

Enter Pazuzu: The Simpsons link

According to another Times of India report, fueling the paranoia is a resurfaced clip from The Simpsons' 2017 Treehouse of Horror episode, where Homer orders what he believes is pizza but receives a demonic Pazuzu statue instead. The possession of baby Maggie that follows in the episode has drawn eerie parallels to Labubu's rise.

Although Labubu does not resemble Pazuzu physically, who, in mythology, has wings, a canine face and talons, the vibe, some say, is disturbingly similar.

Fans, as per Unilad, were quick to link the two, with one user writing on X (formerly Twitter),“Labubu = Pazuzu. Do not invite demons into your home.”

Another noted that Homer from The Simpsons brought one home and it possessed him, and added Labubus give off the same energy.

From cult toy to cultural panic

Labubu's transition from underground collectible to luxury status symbol, Unilad reported, only added fuel to the fire. Once a $10 novelty, some dolls now fetch thousands on resale platforms. This shift, combined with their uncanny aesthetic, has led many to believe their rise was too strange to be organic.

The report added that a viral AI-generated image comparing Pazuzu to Labubu only deepened the frenzy. It prompted conspiracy theories about demonic symbolism and spiritual danger, with some self-proclaimed spiritual influencers warning followers to avoid the collectibles altogether.

Experts and debunkers weigh in

As per the Unilad report, Snopes, a debunking site, took a direct approach to the theory, claiming there is“no evidence” Labubu is modelled after Pazuzu or shares any demonic connections with any characters. Snopes acknowledged that the toys poorly resemble the ancient Mesopotamian figure and that Kasing Lung references his own characters, not myth and folklore.

But the internet was not having it. Even though meme-ification of fear is rampant, Labubu has morphed from plush to paranormal and now stands at a strange intersection of fashion, fandom, folklore and fear.

