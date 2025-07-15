Techmediabreaks Unusual Machines, Inc. (NYSE American: UMAC) Announces $48.5 Million Registered Direct Offering To Fund U.S. Manufacturing Expansion
About Unusual Machines, Inc.
Unusual Machines, Inc. manufactures and sells drone components and drones across a diversified brand portfolio, which includes Fat Shark, the leader in first-person view (FPV) () ultra-low latency video goggles for drone pilots. The Company also retails small, acrobatic FPV drones and equipment directly to consumers through the curated Rotor Riot ecommerce store. With a changing regulatory environment, Unusual Machines seeks to be a dominant Tier-1 parts supplier to the fast-growing multi-billion-dollar U.S. drone industry. According to Fact, the global drone accessories market is currently valued at $17.5 billion and is set to top $115 billion by 2032.
