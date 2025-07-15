Napa Valley Boutique Wine Producers Offering Collective Tasting Experience

The initial collective tastings experience at Napa Valley's Arrow&Branch Winery will offer pours of five different boutique wines from limited-production vintners B True, Gallica, Arrow&Branch, and Coronet.

Napa Valley's new Arrow&Branch Winery is located at 5215 Solano Avenue, just south of Yountville, California.

New Arrow&Branch Winery is now showcasing collective tastings of diverse wines from four limited-production brands

- Steve Contursi, co-proprietor of Arrow&BranchNAPA VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Visitors to Napa Valley wine country can now conveniently and privately savor five different boutique wines from four limited-production brands by appointment at the new Arrow&Branch Winery ( ) just south of Yountville, California.In addition to the acclaimed Arrow&Branch wines, the collective experience features wines from Gallica, the personal label of admired winemaker Rosemary Cakebread; Coronet, the newest label from the Arrow&Branch Winery proprietors and Winemaker/Partner Jennifer Williams; and B True, a collaboration between proprietor Bill True and winemaker Brian Graham.All four brands are limited-production vintners whose elegant wines are rarely available outside their allocation lists.“The exclusive, collective tastings offer guests a unique chance to experience these diverse wines side-by-side in an intimate winery setting with vineyard views and also provide access to each brand's allocation list for future releases,” said Steve Contursi, co-proprietor of Arrow&Branch with his wife, Seanne.“Our Arrow&Branch Winery facility opened last year and provides custom crush services for a small group of highly regarded producers. These tastings offer a window into the artistry of boutique winemaking and give guests a unique way to explore Napa Valley's hidden gems all in one place,” Contursi explained.The initial collective tastings now offered feature pours from these five wines, with additional producers to be announced in the fall..2021 B True Cuvée Blanc - Judge Family Vineyard & Frostwatch Vineyard.2021 B True Czapleski Ranch Cabernet Sauvignon.2022 Arrow&Branch Right Bank Blend.2023 Gallica Grenache, Rossi Ranch, Sonoma Valley.2023 Coronet Lady Liberty Vineyard Cabernet”“We look forward to being a part of the collective private tasting experience, welcoming guests, and telling the story of handcrafted wines of elegance amongst friends," stated Rosemary Cakebread.Arrow&Branch Winery is also introducing a Coronet Tasting experience dedicated to showcasing the winery's new estate-grown premium label.The price for the Collective Tasting is $95 per person and $125 for the Coronet Tasting. The fees are waived with a qualifying purchase.The winery is located at 5215 Solano Avenue along the west side of Highway 29, just south of Yountville at the base of the Mayacamas Mountains.For additional information about the wines and tastings and to make an appointment, call 707-200-3640, email ..., or visit online at .

