Canopy Connect And Sembley Partner To Enhance End-To-End Insurance Intake And Submission Process

Readily transfer verified insurance data and documents into Acord forms and supplemental applications

- Tolga Tezel, CEO and Founder of Canopy ConnectBEAVERTON, OR, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Canopy Connect, the leading insurance verification technology provider, and Sembley, an advanced intake and submission software, today announced a partnership highlighted by an integration that takes verified insurance data from Canopy Connect and sends it to Sembley to easily fill hundreds of Acord forms and supplemental applications.Covering a majority of the commercial P&C insurance market, Canopy Connect can retrieve more than 250 data fields from more than 300 P&C insurance carriers through their consumer-permissioned data sharing technology. By selecting their insurance carrier and signing in, an agency client or prospect can share their insurance information with an insurance agency.“Canopy Connect has set the standard for how insurance data should be collected-securely, instantly, and with zero friction for clients,” said Jeremy Peskin, CEO of Sembley .“This integration gives agents using Sembley direct access to their clients' existing policies, eliminating the usual back-and-forth and helping them start every submission with complete, accurate information.”Sembley's AI-enhanced and enriched intakes automatically populate any combination of ACORD forms and supplements simultaneously-reducing errors, enhancing efficiency, and ensuring completeness and accuracy.“Sembley does an amazing job using AI and enrichment to reduce friction in their intake, but there's no substitution for real verified data from the carrier,” said Tolga Tezel, CEO and founder of Canopy Connect .“Together, we're able to deliver an amazing commercial insurance experience from intake through submission.”The free integration is available now to users of both Canopy Connect and Sembley. Learn more about the integration here:Sembley and Canopy Connect will be holding an informational webinar to review both solutions and the integration on Wednesday, July 23rd, 2025. Register at:About SembleySembley is advanced intake and submissions software for modern agencies. It streamlines insurance submissions and renewals with AI-powered document analysis, third-party data enrichment, and simple client-ready intakes. Responses automatically populate any combination of ACORD forms and supplements at once. Learn more atMedia Contact:Jeremy Peskin...About Canopy Connect, Inc.Canopy ConnectTM is the leader in insurance verification technology, giving businesses the ability to retrieve verified insurance information directly from insurance carriers in seconds and deliver data directly into other systems via API. Through its consumer consent-driven data sharing technology and secure cloud infrastructure, Canopy Connect's solutions allow insurance agencies, carriers, lenders, auto dealers, insurance innovators, and other businesses to deliver delightful, intelligent, and frictionless insurance services. Learn more at

