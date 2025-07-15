Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump Presses Zelensky to Hit Russia with Extensive Strikes

2025-07-15 08:28:49
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump has pushed Ukraine’s leadership to carry out more extensive strikes inside Russian territory. During a recent call, Trump directly asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky whether attacks on Moscow could be possible if Kyiv received long-range weapons, according to a media report on Tuesday.

"Volodymyr, can you hit Moscow? ... Can you hit St. Petersburg, too?" Trump reportedly asked during their July 4 conversation. Zelensky responded, "Absolutely. We can if you give us the weapons," media cited two individuals familiar with the exchange.

This phone discussion occurred just one day after Trump’s own call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, which the U.S. leader described as "bad."

The media report noted that it remains unclear if the U.S. will approve the delivery of the requested long-range arms. However, sources close to the situation said Trump seemed keen to pursue more forceful military measures aimed at compelling Moscow to enter negotiations.

Requests for comment from both the White House and Ukraine’s presidential office went unanswered, the report added.

