Brightplus Raises EUR 2 Million To Scale Breakthrough Textile Coating Innovation

BrightBio® – a next-generation, bio-based material engineered for sustainable performance.

Brightplus – a pioneering green-tech company from Northern Finland.

Finnish Brightplus accelerates circular material innovation with new funding to scale recyclable, bio-based textile coatings for global markets.

OULU, FINLAND, July 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Brightplus, headquartered in Oulu, Finland, pioneer in green chemistry and circular materials, has raised EUR 2 million in growth funding to accelerate the development and industrial scaling of its recyclable, bio-based textile coatings. The funding round was led by impact investor Collateral Good, with co-lead investment from Nordic Butterfly Ventures. Additional investors include E.A.T. Holdings, FF-Future, Nordic Option, and FutureLab-X.New funding powers the next generation of high-performance, recyclable coatings for the global textile industryBrightplus is at the forefront of sustainable innovation. Leveraging its proprietary BrightBiotechnology, Brightplus develops advanced bio-sourced materials that are renewable and recyclable. The company transforms industrial side streams into valuable raw materials, creating a circular economy model.The product portfolio includes liquid coatings, bioplastics, and tailored biomaterial solutions, all designed to match or exceed the performance of conventional materials while significantly reducing environmental impact. Having started in the glass coating segment, Brightplus aims to revolutionize the textile coating industry with high-performance and sustainable alternatives. Through its Brightplus Kitchen and collaborations with industry leaders, the company continues to push the boundaries of material science, driving the transition towards a more sustainable future across multiple sectors.Its robust intellectual property portfolio secures a strong competitive edge and protects its innovative technology. With established partnerships with leading global brands, Brightplus has proven its ability to deliver scalable, high-impact solutions that meet the growing industry demand for sustainability and circularityThe company holds multiple certifications, including the highest classification of the Oeko-Tex Class 1 -guaranteeing safety for sensitive skin, freedom from harmful chemicals, and compliance with strict safety standards, protecting both people and the environment. As global regulations rapidly phase out hazardous chemicals and mandate circularity in textiles, Brightplus's PFAS-free, recyclable coatings and top-tier certifications uniquely position it as the solution of choice for brands navigating this regulatory transformation.- Pure water is one of the most precious resources on the planet. That's why BrightBiowas designed as a fully waterless solution. It sets a new standard for ethical, regulation-ready coated textiles. Our one-layer tech delivers multiple performance features fitting seamlessly into the existing workflows without the burden of green premium, says Jarkko Leivo, chief technology officer and co-founder at Brightplus.- At Collateral Good, we invest in solutions with the potential to reshape entire industries. Brightplus stands out with a commercially viable, PFAS-free, bio-based coating technology that meets real market demand. By sourcing raw materials from agricultural waste streams, they not only address a critical sustainability gap but do so with strong economics. We're excited to back a highly experienced founding team that combines deep industry knowledge with a clear vision for scaling impact, comments Mariana Gonzalez, principal at Collateral Good.Digital tools and local sourcing fuel sustainable scale-upWith this investment, Brightplus will transition its BrightBiocoating technology from pilot scale to full industrial production. A key enabler is the company's ability to adapt formulations to local raw material availability, such as agricultural biowaste or CO2-derived inputs - close to manufacturing sites. Combined with digital tools for recipe tracking and process control, this flexibility reduces costs, improves sustainability, and ensures traceability of feedstock origin.By using drop-in compatible granules on standard industrial lines, Brightplus can scale rapidly with partners, while keeping emissions, complexity, and capex low.- We have deep understanding of different sustainable raw materials and how to combine them into functional solutions and recipes that deliver performance without compromise. Safe, European-sourced raw materials are also a key advantage that helps us stand out in the international market. We have proven the effectiveness of our technology in pilot projects with leading brands, and we are now ready to scale this sustainable vision into practice, says Milja Hannu-Kuure, CEO of Brightplus.- Customer-validated added value, the team's top expertise, and a strong patent portfolio providing sustainable competitive advantage made our investment decision easy. We have made many investments related to sustainability and received recognition for it, so Brightplus fits perfectly into our focus area. The huge benefits of the BrightBiosolution compared to competitors will accelerate the company's growth, comments Ville Heikkinen, partner at Butterfly Ventures.For more information:Milja Hannu-Kuure, CEO, Brightplus, ...Mariana Gonzalez, Collateral Good, ...Collateral Good is a Zurich-based multi-strategy investment firm committed to addressing environmental challenges through high-impact investments. Our mission is to transform polluting industries-such as food, packaging, and textiles-into sustainable systems that benefit planetary, human, and animal health. We invest in world-class entrepreneurs and breakthrough innovations that have the potential to reshape entire industries and accelerate the transition to a more sustainable future. More information:About Brightplus: Founded in 2014, Brightplus' product development and manufacturing facilities are located in Oulu, Finland. The company's revenue exceeded €1 million in 2024 and it currently employs 15 people. More information:

