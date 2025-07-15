Baku, Tbilisi Explore Revival Of Passenger Rail Services
Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways (ADY) Rovshan Rustamov and Georgian Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Mariam Kvrivishvili held a meeting in Tbilisi to discuss the potential resumption of passenger rail transportation between the two countries, Azernews reports.
According to reports from Georgian media, both sides reiterated the strategic value of restoring the route, which had been suspended in recent years.
“The parties discussed the possibility of resuming passenger transportation by rail between the two countries,” the report said, adding that“Rustamov and Kvrivishvili once again emphasized the importance of this issue.”
The meeting follows Minister Kvrivishvili's recent visit to Azerbaijan, during which she was received by President Ilham Aliyev and held talks with several high-ranking Azerbaijani officials on bilateral cooperation.
The revival of passenger train services is expected to bolster tourism, economic connectivity, and cultural exchange across the South Caucasus, aligning with broader regional integration efforts.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- No. 1 Defi Protocol On Aptos, Echo, Launches Token Generation Event
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
- Shheikh.Io Launches SHHEIKH Token Presale For Blockchain-Backed Real‐World Asset Investments
- PEPESCAPE Launches Crypto Presale, Combining Memecoin Culture With Decentralized Finance Ecosystem
- Gamesquare Schedules Conference Call To Review $100 Million Ethereum Treasury Strategy
- Novaex Launches With A Security-First Crypto Trading Platform Offering Deep Liquidity And Institutional-Grade Infrastructure
CommentsNo comment