OSR Holdings Appoints Dr. Andreas Niethammer As Chief Medical Officer Of Vaximm AG, An OSR Company

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Dr. Niethammer is an internationally recognized oncology expert with over two decades of experience in cancer immunotherapy, clinical development, and translational medicine. He previously held leadership roles at global biopharmaceutical companies including Fate Therapeutics, NantKwest (now Immunity Bio), Pfizer, and more recently Aardvark Therapeutics, and has played a pivotal role in the development of novel immuno-oncology platforms, including VXM01.

Vaximm was co-founded by Dr. Niethammer to advance and commercialize therapeutic candidates based on his original publications on the concept of oral T-cell vaccination while at the Scripps Research Institute (Nature, 2002). Under his leadership, Vaximm successfully advanced lead candidate, VXM01, into first-in-human clinical studies for both pancreatic cancer and glioblastoma.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Niethammer back to Vaximm as CMO leading Vaximm's clinical strategy," said Dr. Constance Höfer, Chief Science Officer of OSRH. "His unique understanding of Vaximm's foundational scientific concepts, combined with his deep global clinical development experience, perfectly place him to both continue the clinical advancement of the lead candidate VXM01, and also to drive platform and pipeline expansion in oncology as well as other disease areas."

"I am honored to rejoin Vaximm at this exciting moment in its evolution," said Dr. Niethammer. "With OSR Holdings' support and resources, we are uniquely positioned to accelerate the development of powerful oral immunotherapies with the potential to improve outcomes for patients with difficult-to-treat cancers, as well as other diseases with high unmet needs where the Vaximm platform can potentially transform treatment options and outcomes."

Dr. Niethammer received his M.D. and Ph.D. from the University of Heidelberg and currently serves as an associate professor of oncology at Heidelberg University. He has authored numerous peer-reviewed publications and is widely regarded as a leader in T-cell–based cancer vaccine development.

About Vaximm AG

Vaximm, a wholly owned subsidiary of OSR Holdings Inc., is a Swiss-German biotech company focused on the development of oral T-cell immunotherapies for cancer. Its proprietary platform is designed to activate targeted cytotoxic T-cell responses via oral administration. Vaximm's lead program, VXM01, has completed Phase I/II clinical trials in pancreatic cancer and glioblastoma.

About OSR Holdings Inc.

OSR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSRH ) is a global healthcare holding company dedicated to advancing biomedical innovation approaches to health and wellness to support global health outcomes. Through its subsidiaries, OSRH is engaged in immuno-oncology, regenerative biologics, and medical device distribution. OSRH's vision is to acquire and operate a portfolio of innovative healthcare and wellness companies, improving patient care through cutting-edge research and development.

