Get Ready For Indoor Half Marathon In Dubai Next Month

Sports and fitness enthusiasts of the city will get another wonderful opportunity for some great sporting activities, including an indoor half marathon, as Dubai Sports World (DSW), the region's largest indoor sports and fitness destination, has announced the launch its special August edition.

Organised by Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) in collaboration with Dubai Sports Council (DSC), the 2025 edition will run daily from 8 am to midnight from August 3 to September 2, spanning over 25,000 square metres and featuring over 40 courts and pitches.

Sports on offer for 2025 include badminton, basketball, cricket, football, padel, tennis, table tennis, volleyball and pickleball, complemented by state-of-the-art infrastructure and facilities. This season, DSW also brings back its free, open-access gym, featuring advanced cardio machines, functional training rigs, and strength zones.

The expanded Dubai Kids World features multi-story inflatable slides and soft play obstacle courses as well as dedicated fun zones with retro arcade games, enabling parents to take part in their favourite sports and fitness activities while their kids have supervised fun and stay active.

Visitors can hit the ground running at the August Edition opening day with the DSW Run IN – Dubai's first-ever indoor half marathon, on Sunday, (August 3). Set in a fully climate-controlled environment, the race promises a unique experience for runners, complete with professional timing and cheering zones.

The DSW Summer League on Saturday, (August 23) brings together the best workplace teams in the UAE for an inter-company sports showdown featuring high-energy games and corporate team building at its finest.

Geared towards Dubai residents and visitors staying in the city during the summer break, the August Edition offers high-impact, quality programming throughout the month. With nine sports academies providing world-class coaching, DSW continues to nurture the next generation of athletes. From academy-led training sessions to court bookings and kids' activities, seamless booking is available through the Dubai Sports World app with real-time slot tracking and QR code check-in.

“Dubai Sports World has become one of the most prominent and important community fitness events in Dubai's calendar. It encourages active lifestyles and creates opportunities for social interactions over the summer – enhancing the quality of life for residents and visitors," said Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council.

"We are proud to partner with DWTC to deliver this year's August Edition which provides exceptional sporting experiences for everyone who chooses to stay active in Dubai during the summer season – whatever their age and ability. This edition, the event features enhanced programming and creates even stronger community connections - bringing together all segments of society from the 200 nationalities who call Dubai home.”