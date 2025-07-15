How The UAE Is Reacting To Rising Demand For Golf Courses As Interest Soars

As the sun sets over Dubai's skyline, casting long shadows across the pristine greens of the Emirates Golf Club, a fundamental shift in the sport's future is quietly taking shape behind the scenes.

The UAE, long celebrated for its towering sporting ambition and ultra-luxury lifestyle, is now attracting global attention for another reason: it is emerging as one of the world's premier golf destinations.

At the forefront of this transformation is Chris May, the CEO of Dubai Golf, the management company that operates some of the Emirates' most prestigious golf clubs and leisure destinations.

With more than two decades of experience in the region and a background that includes managing clubs from Devon to Dubai, he has played a pivotal role in shaping not just fairways, but the future of golf in the Middle East.

One of his early positions was managing Woodbury Park Golf and Country Club in Devon, UK, then owned by former Formula One World Champion Nigel Mansell, which helped launch his international career.

“The demand for golf in recent years has grown to a point where Dubai and the UAE simply need more golf courses,” says May.“We've reached a stage where the existing infrastructure, world-class as it is, is operating at near capacity, especially during peak season".

“We're seeing a surge of interest not only from seasoned golfers but also from new players, tourists, and residents who want to engage with the game in a dynamic way.”

“This isn't just a trend, it's a lasting lifestyle shift, and we need to respond with developments that reflect both the volume and expectations of today's golf audience.”

This pace of development is unprecedented. As of 2025, the UAE is home to 26 golf courses across its seven emirates, with Dubai leading the way with 13 and Abu Dhabi close behind with nine.

Growth beyond borders

Beyond the major hubs, the game is expanding further. Ras Al Khaimah boasts two strong contenders - Al Hamra Golf Club and Tower Links Golf Club - while Ajman is home to Al Zorah Golf Club, a Nicklaus Design course set amid a protected mangrove reserve. Even Fujairah is making its mark with the scenic Al Badia Golf Club.

However, as May points out, this expansion is a relatively recent phenomenon.“We saw limited growth over the past 10 years,” he notes.“But now, the level of demand, both locally and internationally, has hit a tipping point.”

And that momentum is already translating into progress.“We've got a couple of new courses opening later this year, notably Discovery Dunes and Dubai South, an Emaar development,” says May.“Just last week, we launched a third course at Jumeirah Golf Estates. It will feature an 18-hole layout to complement the existing two, designed to be both playable and enjoyable for all levels. The development will also include a fully integrated Mandarin Oriental hotel, along with an equestrian centre, and tennis stadium adding a lifestyle dimension to the golfing experience.”

The UAE's surge in golf tourism mirrors its broader rise as a luxury travel hotspot. Championship-calibre courses framed by desert dunes or coastal views are just part of the appeal. These are elevated by five-star hospitality, exclusive events, and the cosmopolitan lifestyle available across all seven emirates.

But for May, the ambition reaches further.“One of our biggest goals for golf in Dubai is to offer a broader range of experiences,” he explains.“Yes, we have many top-tier courses, but I'd love to see more mid-range and affordable options, courses that are accessible and encourage new players to pick up the game."

Making golf accessible to all

“Golf is never going to be cheap here, water is expensive, and so is course maintenance,” May concedes.“But if we can design more cost-effective courses, we can grow the game at the grassroots level. That benefits everyone.”

Indeed, true growth is about more than manicured greens and state-of-the-art clubhouses, it's about people. Under May's leadership, Dubai Golf has prioritised education, inclusivity, and sustainability.

“We've been committed to sustainable golf for over 15 years,” he says.“Even the Majlis Course, the first in the Middle East, was designed with minimal turf to conserve water. Today, all our courses use recycled water for irrigation. We've eliminated plastic bottles, introduced refillable water systems, and are testing different grass species to reduce environmental impact.”

That commitment is globally recognised.“We're proud that all our courses are GEO certified,” May adds, referencing the globally respected Golf Environment Organisation.“We're working with the R&A and other international partners to make sure we not only meet the standard, but help set it.”

Taking the next step

Education is another major focus, not just for sustainability, but for the professionals driving the game forward.“We work closely with the Club Managers Association of Europe and are hosting three of their programmes in Dubai this year, the only destination in the world doing so,” May says.“It's a brilliant opportunity to grow careers and build global expertise in the region.”

Dubai Golf's team is a vibrant mosaic of cultures and nationalities.“We have PGA professionals from Japan, Korea, France, Slovenia, Ireland, South Africa, Australia - you name it,” says May.“That diversity reflects our international audience and helps us provide a truly world-class service.”

This inclusive spirit is also behind innovations like Topgolf Dubai, a social-sporting experience redefining how people discover golf.

Driving new interest

“We had over 650,000 guests at Topgolf last year, with 22.6 million balls hit. That's an average of more than 60,000 every single day,” May reveals.“It's been phenomenal. A lot of people pick up a club for the first time there and many have gone on to join local golf clubs. It's fun, engaging, and packed every night of the year.”

With more Topgolf venues planned, its success signals a more inclusive future for the game in the UAE, one that preserves elite standards while expanding the sport's reach.

Still, tradition holds strong. The UAE continues to host three Rolex Series tournaments: the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, DP World Tour Championship, and the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

And this year adds a standout event: the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship, held in partnership with Augusta National and the R&A.

“The winner gets to play in the Masters and The Open. It's an incredible opportunity,” May says.“When we hosted it at Dubai Creek, the global coverage was huge. This year it's at the Majlis, and we're thrilled about the attention it will receive.”

Growing homegrown talent

May beams with pride when speaking about local development.“The Emirates Golf Federation is doing a fantastic job building pathways from the grassroots to the elite level,” he says.“The UAE amateur team has won nine of the last 10 Dubai Golf trophies. That kind of consistency shows how far Emirati players have come in competing at a high level.”

And as Dubai prepares to welcome Rory McIlroy, now a Masters and Grand Slam Champion, back to the site of his first professional win at the 2009 Hero Dubai Desert Classic, there's a sense of full-circle achievement in the air. But for May, the future remains the focus.“We've built something really special here,” May reflects.“But the next five to ten years? That's when things will get really exciting.”

In a country that dreams big and delivers even bigger, golf is more than a game; it's a symbol of ambition and progress. And under May's strategic leadership, Dubai Golf isn't just shaping the game in the region, it's redefining its future.