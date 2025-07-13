Dubai: First 1,000 Reef Modules Completed In World's 'Largest Purpose-Built' Project

Dubai Reef, the world's largest purpose-built reef development, has completed the fabrication of the first 1,000 reef modules.

The Dubai Reef project involves the deployment of 20,000 reef modules of various sizes over a three-year period. The deployment of the first 1,000 modules is set to start in the last week of November 2024.

Recommended For You

The project will see numerous different reef types deployed at various depths across four clusters. The modules vary in dimensions to create various habitats for different fish species, with the height ranging from 1.60m to 6.5m, and deployed in depths from 15m to 25m.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The reef modules aim to establish a vibrant marine habitat for reef fish and aquatic fauna such as hard and soft corals, sea anemones, sponges and mollusks.

The construction of the Dubai Reef modules began in August 2024, with the pouring of the Arab Marine Pyramid module type. Fabricated by HaejooX on a site powered by biofuels, the materials ensure durability, and promote and support marine life.

The project was launched, and inaugurated in April 2024, by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai.

The reef project marks a significant step in Dubai's journey towards enhancing marine biodiversity and promoting ecological sustainability in the emirate's waters.

Spanning 600 square kilometres of Dubai's waters, Dubai Reef is the second major project under the Dubai Can sustainability initiative launched by Sheikh Hamdan.

Yousuf Lootah, CEO of Corporate Strategy and Performance, who heads the Dubai Can sustainable initiatives and Dubai Reef project in the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), said:“The delivery of the first 1,000 reef modules marks an important milestone that demonstrates Dubai's commitment to developing a vibrant and resilient habitat for our marine ecosystem. The capability to fabricate and deliver consistent numbers of modules will ensure reliable production throughout the project's lifecycle, enabling us to meet our overarching goals."

Ryan Paik, CEO of HaejooX, said:“As the official construction and fabrication contractor for Dubai Reef, we are thrilled to reach this important milestone. The completion of the first 1,000 reef modules is as per the project timeline, and we look forward to delivering on our promise to positively impact Dubai's marine environment.”

A citywide collaboration from across the public and private sectors, Dubai Reef's strategic partners include Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), Dubai Environment and Climate Change Authority (DECCA), DP World, Dubai Chambers, Nakheel, Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC), and Emirates.

ALSO READ:

Watch: Dubai students plant first set of Ghaf seeds in 20,001 trees initiative

Rivers, waterfalls, wildlife: UAE residents invited to Wadi Wurayah for rare field trips

UAE: Oil spill hits beach near Fujairah's Snoopy Island; authority to investigate cause