Https://Newsroompanama/Wp-Content/Uploads/2025/07/Tv.Jpg

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) The availability of smartphones and the Internet has forever changed the way people consume content. In 2025, you don't have to wait a week for an episode of your favorite show. Today, you can stream whatever you want, whenever you want.Streaming has become the go-to way of entertainment, replacing traditional TV. But it's not standing still; it's evolving fast to meet new demands. From AI-driven recommendations to ad-supported platforms, here are five TV watching trends shaping the future of streaming.

How are TV watching trends formed?

TV watching trends are shaped by a mix of factors, but the most important of them is technological progress. Thanks to the rise of streaming platforms and smart TVs, people now have more options than ever when it comes to what they watch.

Content availability, social influences, and changes in audience behavior also play a major role in shaping digital TV trends. Social networks and platforms like Depositphotos help create buzz around certain shows and movies, making them even more popular.

TV watching trends often reflect not only technological advances but also global events and the current cultural and political climate. For example, when COVID-19 hit, the movie“Contagion” surged in popularity due to its resemblance to real life.

The Ukrainian political satire series“Servant of the People” starring Volodymyr Zelenskyy has also gained global popularity after the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. That's why Netflix quickly brought it back to the platform to capitalize on the increased interest.

The 5 biggest TV viewing trends of 2025

From TV viewing to TV advertising trends, let's take a look at what the future holds for the streaming industry.



1. More AI in software, advertising, and content search

Artificial intelligence is taking over the world, and the streaming industry is no exception. While Spotify uses artificial intelligence to analyze users' listening patterns, Amazon Prime Video employs AI to identify the most interesting moments of a show to improve future production. But that's not all!

Major streaming platforms are integrating artificial intelligence into their software, advertising, and content search. AI is used to automatically generate subtitles, adjust video quality depending on Internet speed, and provide smart content recommendations based on a user's individual preferences.

Even the ads you see on streaming platforms are personalized and dynamically placed into shows using AI algorithms that track your behavior and interests. And as AI models continue to evolve, more features based on this technology will emerge in 2025.



2. Ad-supported streaming is now the norm

Many of the biggest streaming platforms, including Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Disney+, Peacock, and Paramount+, now offer ad-supported plans. This trend is driven by the desire to attract new viewers and generate more revenue.

While ad-supported tiers are beneficial to marketers and advertisers, user feedback is not always positive. Many dislike having to watch ads on a service they are already paying for. However, others appreciate the opportunity to access high-quality content at a lower price.

Numbers show that the popularity of ad-supported tiers is growing. According to a new report from Antenna, 46% of U.S. streaming subscribers are now opting for ad-supported plans on platforms like Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Peacock, and HBO Max.



3. Connected TV trends transform viewing experiences

Connected TV, or CTV, is a smart TV or streaming device that allows you to watch video content over the Internet. These devices have become a household staple and are one of the main reasons why streaming is more popular than ever.

With more households using connected TVs, streaming platforms are optimizing their apps and content to suit these devices. In the coming year, users can expect new interface designs, more interactive ads, and smoother integration across devices.



4. Major streaming platforms make room for independent creators

Social networks like YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok have changed the world of entertainment forever. Now, anyone can become a star overnight simply by creating engaging content and sharing it online.

In 2025, streaming platforms cannot ignore the success and growing influence of independent creators. That's why they invest more resources in supporting and promoting these creators.

Just take a look at MrBeast, one of YouTube's biggest creators. His epic competitions and extreme challenges attract millions of viewers. As a result, Amazon Prime Video signed a deal to exclusively stream“Beast Games” on its platform.



5. Local content goes mainstream

If 20 years ago everyone watched Hollywood movies, today's viewers are eager to watch international content. Thanks to globalization, local shows from different countries are now easily accessible on major streaming platforms.

Technology also plays a crucial role in making local content available to international viewers. With automatic subtitles, better dubbing, and smarter recommendations, language is no longer a limiting factor.

Squid Game is a perfect example of how a local TV show can become a global phenomenon and influence TV viewership trends worldwide. Its great storyline, combined with accessible subtitles and multiple dubbing options, made it easy for global audiences to enjoy the show and opened the door for more international productions.

To sum up

The way we consume content will keep changing, and streaming platforms will keep finding new ways to stay ahead. Whether it's through smarter recommendations, better global strategies, or new formats, companies continue to innovate and adapt to ever-changing TV viewing trends.