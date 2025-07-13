Regent Attends RJ's Ceremony Marking Arrival Of 1St Airbus A320neo, Reopening Of ACA

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, July 13 (Petra) Deputizing for His Majesty King Abdullah II, His Royal Highness Prince Faisal bin Al Hussein, the Regent, on Sunday attended a ceremony hosted by Royal Jordanian (RJ) Airlines and Jordan Airports Company (JAC) at Amman Civil Airport (ACA)/Marka to mark two key milestones: the arrival of the airline's first Airbus A320neo and the operational relaunch of Amman Civil Airport.Prince Faisal toured the newly delivered aircraft, which flew directly from Airbus headquarters in Toulouse, France. The addition marks a strategic step in RJ's fleet modernization plan and its broader vision to strengthen the airline's position in the aviation industry.The ceremony, attended by ministers and senior civil and military officials, also celebrated the reactivation of Amman Civil Airport as a secondary operational hub in the capital a move hailed as a significant boost to Jordan's aviation infrastructure and a contributor to economic development.RJ Chairman Said Darwazah expressed pride in the arrival of the new aircraft, emphasizing that it reflects the airline's long-standing legacy of innovation and excellence. "This milestone is more than just a numerical addition to the fleet," he said, "it represents a continuation of our journey since the era of the late King Hussein, may he rest in peace, and its evolution under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah II."Darwazah highlighted the airline's commitment to operational efficiency, environmental sustainability, and service quality, noting that this is the first of 12 Airbus aircraft delivered in recent months. Over the coming period, 20 new planes will join the fleet, while 15 older aircraft will be retired.JAC Chairman Bassem Al-Salem said the addition of the A320neo enhances the fleet's technical and environmental performance and elevates the passenger experience. He underscored the strategic importance of reopening Amman Civil Airport, describing it as a key economic driver and source of job creation.Al-Salem outlined the company's forward-looking strategy, which focuses on modernizing facilities to meet international standards, positioning the airport as a regional hub for short-haul business travel, attracting new airlines, developing aircraft maintenance and ground services, and unlocking investment opportunities in cargo and logistics.Airbus Vice President for Sales in Africa and the Middle East, Hadi Akoum, praised RJ's vision for the future, centered on innovation, sustainability, and premium passenger service. He noted that the A320neo, equipped with the award-winning Airspace cabin, delivers 20% greater fuel efficiency and significant noise reduction features that redefine passenger comfort and set new benchmarks for regional air travel.