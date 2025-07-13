“We Are Preparing Our New Long-Range Strikes”: President Holds Meeting With Military Officials

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky announced this on Facebook .

The President held a meeting with Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi and Chief of the General Staff Andriy Hnatov, during which they discussed the situation in key defense areas: Pokrovsk, Novopavlivka, and the Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, and Sumy regions.

“We see the enemy's intentions and attempts to advance offensive operations, and it is important that each of these attempts falters thanks to the resilience of our units and active defense,” Zelensky emphasized.

According to him, the Russian army has significantly fallen short of its command's expectations for this summer.

“Our units will continue to destroy the occupiers and do everything possible to bring the war onto Russian territory. We are preparing our new long-range strikes,” the President stated.

Zelensky stressed that there will be an invariably tough response to every Russian attack on Ukrainians.

“The Commander-in-Chief reported on the entirely justified elimination of the Russian killers who took the life of a one-year-old boy in the Kherson Region,” the President informed.

They also discussed preparations for Lieutenant General Kellogg's visit to Ukraine and work with partners on arms supplies and scaling up joint production of essential defense equipment.

According to Zelensky, about 40% of the weapons for defense are being produced in Ukraine.

“Our objective is to significantly increase this figure – and, accordingly, our country's defense self-sufficiency. In this context, the necessary changes will be implemented, including regulatory, financial, and personnel-related measures,” the President stated.

As reported by Ukrinform, Ukraine's Defense Forces likely eliminated operators of Russian drones involved in the killing of a one-year-old child in the village of Pravdyne, Kherson Region, on July 9.

At that time, Russians attacked with a drone a one-year-old boy and an elderly woman who were in the yard of a house. The child died at the scene from his injuries , while the 64-year-old resident sustained a concussion, blast injury, and closed head injury.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine