Proficient PR Launches Korean Press Release Distribution Service, Expanding Global Media Reach

Logo of Proficient PR, a leading global provider of press release distribution services

Proficient PR announces the launch of its dedicated Korean Press Release Distribution Service, empowering businesses to connect with Korean audiences.

SEOUL, GYEONGGI, SOUTH KOREA, July 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Proficient PR , a leading global provider of press release distribution services, is excited to announce the launch of its dedicated Korean Press Release Distribution Service, empowering businesses to connect with Korean audiences through direct media placements in trusted, widely-read South Korean publications.As part of its continued mission to offer hyper-targeted PR solutions, Proficient PR has established exclusive partnerships with top-tier Korean media outlets, delivering unmatched reach and visibility within one of Asia's most digitally savvy and brand-conscious markets.“We're bridging the gap between global brands and the Korean market,” said a spokesperson at Proficient PR.“With native-language releases, direct editorial access, and authentic local placement, our clients can now communicate effectively with Korean consumers, investors, and media.”Why Proficient PR's Korean Distribution Stands Out:🇰🇷 Written in Native Korean by PR Experts – Every press release is crafted or translated by professional Korean copywriters and editors, ensuring natural tone, cultural relevance, and SEO optimization for local search engines like Naver and Daum.📰 Published in Real Korean Media – Proficient PR collaborates with established Korean publications, including mainstream news sites, tech portals, crypto outlets, and regional dailies. This guarantees placement in media platforms that real Korean readers trust and engage with-not low-tier directories or non-relevant international sites.🤝 Direct Media Relationships – With on-the-ground partnerships, Proficient PR bypasses intermediaries, offering faster approval times, deeper editorial cooperation, and more impactful placements.🌐 Tailored Targeting Options – Clients can request industry-specific or region-specific media lists within South Korea, ideal for campaigns focused on sectors like fintech, beauty, entertainment, gaming, or crypto.🚀 Part of a Broader Global Network – The Korean service is part of Proficient PR's robust international offering, which includes traditional press distribution, crypto PR, country-specific campaigns, and media outreach across North America, Europe, MENA, and Asia-Pacific.Check PR packages here: pr-packages/About Proficient PR:Proficient PR is a global PR distribution agency that helps businesses, startups, publishers, and freelancers amplify their visibility through powerful media placements. From crafting tailored PR strategies to delivering guaranteed coverage in top-tier publications like Forbes, Business Insider, CoinDesk, NASDAQ, and now leading Korean outlets, Proficient PR combines affordability, speed, and credibility. With vertical-specific expertise in fintech, crypto, consumer tech, SaaS, and more, the agency offers flexible packages for every growth stage.Website:Email: info [at] ProficientPRTelegram:

Mousam C

Proficient PR

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

X

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.