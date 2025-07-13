Jordan, Iraq's Kirkuk Universities Explore Academic, Digital Cooperation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, July 13 (Petra) – The University of Jordan and Iraq's University of Kirkuk on Sunday discussed avenues for academic cooperation and enhancing scientific and digital partnership as part of both institutions' drive to foster an advanced educational environment rooted in innovation and research integration.During a meeting hosted by Vice President for Humanities Faculties at the University of Jordan, Nahed Emaish, the delegation from the University of Kirkuk, led by Dean of the Faculty of Arts Dr. Omar Najm Al-Din Inga, explored areas for collaboration. Also present were Dean of the School of Arts Mohammad Qudah, Assistant Vice President Ghadeer Al-Hassan, and Sukayna Al-Manasir, Assistant Director of the International Affairs Unit.Discussions focused on developing academic programs, updating curricula, organizing joint scientific conferences, and launching graduate-level programs to strengthen academic ties between the two universities.The two sides agreed on the need to formalize their discussions through a general memorandum of understanding outlining future cooperation areas, underscoring a shared commitment to deepening institutional coordination.They also reviewed possible collaboration in faculty training, exchange visits, and involving students in technical project implementation to enhance their readiness for the digital job market.Emaish presented an overview of the University of Jordan's experience in digitizing academic content, highlighting the role of the Center for Excellence in Learning and Teaching in developing smart education tools, producing interactive lectures, digitally documenting learning materials, and integrating AI technologies into assessment systems.She affirmed the university's willingness to build cooperative bridges with the academically distinguished University of Kirkuk, to the mutual benefit of both institutions.The two parties agreed on the importance of maintaining academic dialogue and coordination to address challenges facing humanities faculties and to keep pace with rapid transformations in higher education.