Look: 8 Emiratis Who've Acted, Helped Promote Indian Films In UAE

With Indian diaspora making up the largest expat community in UAE , it is no surprise that the two cultures have shared experiences, exchanged local art, and members of each community learning the languages of the other.

As the Indian expat community came pouring in to UAE, many citizens found themselves drawn to the world of Indian cinema, with its unique storylines, song and dance numbers, and a sometimes flair for the dramatic.

Emiratis who grew up watching Indian movies as a child became adults who contributed to the creation of these films. Here are some UAE-based talents who have showcased their love for Indian cinema by acting, dubbing, or even producing Indian movies.

The Emirati influencer and content creator has been very open about his love for all things Indian; from music to food, his feed prominently features videos trying out different aspects of the South Asian culture, and collaborations with Indian content creators.

Khalid Al Ameri recently shared a story announcing an appearance in upcoming Malayalam action film Chatha Pacha : The Ring of Rowdies. This will mark his debut in Indian cinema; as no character details are known, the intrigue remains for viewers who are curious about what role Ameri will be playing in the WWE-inspired drama set in the coastal city of Kochi.

2. Noora and Mariam Al Helali

The two Emirati sisters in their 20s first garnered widespread attention on social media for their native-like fluency in Malayalam, and their deep knowledge of movies and cultural references.

Growing up with Malayalam-speaking nannies and studying in a catholic school in Sharjah shaped their multicultural experience. The two sisters found that there were many similarities between Emirati, and Indian, specifically Keralite culture.

The young adults who had grown up watching and adoring movies from Kerala got to work on a dream project when they lent their voice to several characters for Emirati-dubbed Malayalam film Turbo Arabic , which released in August 2024, starring Mammootty.

3. Ahmad Al Marzooqi

Turbo Arabic was the first Emirati-dubbed Malayalam film to have a theatrical release in the region, and it brought on multiple Emiratis to voice the characters in the film, including content creator Ahmad Al Marzooqi.

Al Marzooqi, sometimes called "Bollywood Wikipedia", first fell in love with Indian cinema when he watched Sanjay-Dutt starrer Khal Nayak with his mother, he earlier told Khaleej Times. He then began watching all Bollywood-related TV channels, and soon began to no longer need subtitles.

The renowned Emirati personality had already been doing voice-overs for his own channel, which made him somewhat familiar with the process.

4. Nahla Al Fahad

While some contribute to the film process by acting and dubbing, yet others support movies through roles that may not show on screen, but are crucial to the filmmaking process.

Award-winning Emirati filmmaker Nahla Al Fahad's fondest childhood memories is that of watching a Bollywood film every week. Moved by the emotions that underpin Indian storylines, she said she connected to "Indian culture through the movies".

The UAE filmmaker went on to co-produce the Malayalam film Momo in Duba in 2023, alongside Indian producers Harris Desom and Anish PB. The film, much like the diversity among the producers, showcased a meeting of Indians with the UAE. It captured the dreams and aspirations of Keralite expats in the region despite financial hardships, portraying an age-old story of Indian diaspora in their new home.

5. Mansoor Al Feeli

The legendary Emirati actor was the first to play a role in a Bollywood film, termed Dishoom. Mansoor Al Feeli is a prominent artist who has acted in several films, including Hub Malki (Royal Love) Leban Mutheleg and Do' Damis (The Light of Darkness).

The movie has a special UAE connect, having filmed at 30 different locations in Abu Dhabi, including Ferrari World, Yas Waterworld, Liwa desert and Reem Island.

Dishoom portrays the disappearance of Indian cricketer Viraj Sharma, a short time before an India vs. Pakistan match. The movie stars John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Varun Dhawan, with the two male actors playing cops that lead a chase through UAE to find the cricketer.

6. Bader Ali Habib and Sakina Suhail

This Emirati couple combined their love for 'desi' culture, and their fascination of Prithvi Theatre on a visit to Mumbai, to create a community in Dubai where "desi arts, stories, pop culture, and food could come together under one roof.”

The husband-wife duo reflected on how the growing expat population in the 1990s led to stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Vinod Khanna, Dharmendra, becoming household names among Emiratis.

Called Saanjh Dubai, the community hosts movie nights and desi cultural and artistic gatherings. It also fosters a 'digital home' for popular characters, with posts on Instagram showcasing Simran's father waiting for a ride in the Dubai Metro; about to live a“jee ley apni zindagi”(live your life, girl)!