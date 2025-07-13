Construction Of 13,000 Ultra-Modern Stadiums To Start Soon, Says Punjab CM
Addressing the media here, the Chief Minister said the government is focusing on promoting sports to positively channel the immense energy of the youth. He emphasised the aim is to instil a sporting culture in the state and steer young people away from the scourge of drug addiction.
Mann said these stadiums will be instrumental in the promotion of sporting spirit across the state, especially at the village level. The Chief Minister criticised previous governments, stating that successive Congress and Akali-BJP regimes paid no attention to the development of sports infrastructure or youth employment. As a result, he lamented, drugs spread unchecked across the state, and the youth sank deeper into addiction.
However, Mann highlighted that the state is now witnessing a transformation, thanks to the ongoing anti-drug campaign, Yudh Nasheyan De Virudh, launched by the government. The Chief Minister said the supply chains of narcotics have been disrupted, and many young people are beginning to overcome addiction. The ultimate objective, he said, is to free Punjab's youth from the grip of drugs and make them a partner in the socio-economic development of the state.
Mann praised the Punjab Police for their outstanding work in dismantling drug networks, something that previous governments failed to address seriously. The Chief Minister added that a comprehensive plan is now in place to connect the youth with sports and distance them from addiction.
He said the state government has embarked on a historic mission to build modern sports facilities in every village of Punjab. Mann announced that around 13,000 villages will be equipped with high-quality sports grounds, and the first phase of the project has already commenced with 3,083 stadiums under construction.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- NDAE Exchange Unveils NDAE Academy 2.0 For Crypto Learning Advancement
- The Rise Of AI Beings: CARV's New Roadmap Signals Next Wave Of Web3 AI
- GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Benzinga Partners With WNSTN To Power Benzinga AI Across Its Platform
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
- Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
CommentsNo comment