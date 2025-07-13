Jasmin Bhasin Drops Lovely Sneak Peeks Of 'Birthday 2025' With Beau Aly Goni
The primary photo featured Jasmin giving a side pose to the camera in a red halter top, followed by a picture of her enjoying a birthday lunch with her friend and beau Aly Goni. We could also see Jasmin posing for some sweet photos with her friends who joined her and Aly for her birthday celebration.
The post further included a couple of adorable selfies of her, along with a sweet still with her boyfriend. She also dropped a snippet of the cake-cutting ceremony.
Jasmin was seen grooving on a fun number during the cake-cutting ceremony. This was accompanied by a clip of the 'Dil Se Dil Tak' actress chilling at the beach.
All in all, Jasmin seemed to have had a wholesome birthday this year.
On the professional front, Jasmin has recently seen as a contestant on the reality show, "The Traitors", alongside Anshula Kapoor, Apoorva, Ashish Vidyarthi, Elnaaz Nourouzi, Harsh Gujral, Jannat Zubair, Janvi Gaur, Karan Kundrra, Lakshmi Manchu, Maheep Kapoor, Mukesh Chhabra, Nikita Luther, Purav Jha, Raftaar, Raj Kundra, Sahil Salathia, Sudhanshu Pandey, Sufi Motiwala, and Uorfi Javed.
Uorfi Javed and Nikita Luther turned out to be the winners of the first season of the show hosted by Karan Johar.
For the unversed, the second season of "The Traitors" was announced by the makers even before season one came to an end.
In addition to this, Jasmin's Punjabi laughter-ride "Honeymoon", co-starring Gippy Grewal also returned to the cinema halls on March 14 this year.
Helmed by Amarpreet G S Chhabra, "Honeymoon" follows the journey of Deep (played by Gippy Grewal) and Sukh (Played by Jasmin Bhasin), a young couple excited for their much-awaited honeymoon-except there's one hilarious hitch.
