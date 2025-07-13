403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Guided By Pranit Ramchandani, Vidya Pillai Wins Commonwealth Gold In Heyball
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru / Mauritius, 13 July 2025 - As the global spotlight turns to Heyball - one of the world's fastest-growing cuesports - India finds itself in capable hands with Pranit J Ramchandani and Vidya Pillai leading the charge. With the sport firmly on track for Olympic recognition and prize money now exceeding USD 5 million annually, India's cueing revolution has truly begun.
Pranit, a world ranked Heyball player, internationally certified coach, promoter, and founder of the Heyball Academy in Bengaluru, has been instrumental in launching and establishing the sport in India. His holistic approach to athlete development, infrastructure, and international visibility has placed India firmly on the global Heyball map.
The latest high point came just days ago, when Vidya Pillai, one of India's most accomplished players, claimed Gold at the Commonwealth Cuesports Championship in Mauritius, competing in Heyball for the first time at that level. Her victory signals a new chapter not just in her career, but in the trajectory of the sport in India.
“I began coaching Vidya back in 2018,” says Pranit.“She has trusted every step of our journey - from refining her technique in snooker, to mastering the mental game, and now, transitioning into Heyball. She embraced the changes and adapted quickly. What she's achieved is incredible, and there's more to come.”
Under Pranit's guidance, Vidya has amassed titles across World and National Snooker, 9 Ball, 10 Ball, and now Commonwealth Gold in Heyball. Known for her relentless work ethic, she continues to train at the Heyball Academy in Bengaluru, the only facility in India equipped with official Joy Heyball tables, used at the world's top events.
“She's the first one at the academy, trains with focus, and heads back to manage her family life - she's an inspiration,” adds Pranit.
In 2024, Pranit took things further by bringing the inaugural WPA World Junior Heyball Championship to India, hosting over 32 countries, and formally introducing the sport to the country. It was a landmark moment that underlined India's commitment to the future of Heyball.
As a competitor himself, Pranit is ranked World Number 17, earned at the 2024 2025 World Heyball Championship in Slovenia. He also secured a bronze at the World Team Championship in Poland and finished in the Top 6 at the Asian Tour in Vietnam - cementing his credentials both on and off the table.
With Vidya's Gold, India's presence in the sport is only getting stronger.“The international calendar is packed, the prize money is serious, and Heyball is knocking on the Olympic door,” Pranit says.“Now is the moment for India.”
Up next for Vidya: the Heyball World Championship, the Champion of Champions, and the World Cup, all set to take place in Australia later this year - and with it, the next chapter in India's rise.
Pranit, a world ranked Heyball player, internationally certified coach, promoter, and founder of the Heyball Academy in Bengaluru, has been instrumental in launching and establishing the sport in India. His holistic approach to athlete development, infrastructure, and international visibility has placed India firmly on the global Heyball map.
The latest high point came just days ago, when Vidya Pillai, one of India's most accomplished players, claimed Gold at the Commonwealth Cuesports Championship in Mauritius, competing in Heyball for the first time at that level. Her victory signals a new chapter not just in her career, but in the trajectory of the sport in India.
“I began coaching Vidya back in 2018,” says Pranit.“She has trusted every step of our journey - from refining her technique in snooker, to mastering the mental game, and now, transitioning into Heyball. She embraced the changes and adapted quickly. What she's achieved is incredible, and there's more to come.”
Under Pranit's guidance, Vidya has amassed titles across World and National Snooker, 9 Ball, 10 Ball, and now Commonwealth Gold in Heyball. Known for her relentless work ethic, she continues to train at the Heyball Academy in Bengaluru, the only facility in India equipped with official Joy Heyball tables, used at the world's top events.
“She's the first one at the academy, trains with focus, and heads back to manage her family life - she's an inspiration,” adds Pranit.
In 2024, Pranit took things further by bringing the inaugural WPA World Junior Heyball Championship to India, hosting over 32 countries, and formally introducing the sport to the country. It was a landmark moment that underlined India's commitment to the future of Heyball.
As a competitor himself, Pranit is ranked World Number 17, earned at the 2024 2025 World Heyball Championship in Slovenia. He also secured a bronze at the World Team Championship in Poland and finished in the Top 6 at the Asian Tour in Vietnam - cementing his credentials both on and off the table.
With Vidya's Gold, India's presence in the sport is only getting stronger.“The international calendar is packed, the prize money is serious, and Heyball is knocking on the Olympic door,” Pranit says.“Now is the moment for India.”
Up next for Vidya: the Heyball World Championship, the Champion of Champions, and the World Cup, all set to take place in Australia later this year - and with it, the next chapter in India's rise.
Company :-Vision Communications
Email :...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Oasis Protocol Foundation Launches ROFL Mainnet: Verifiable Offchain Compute Framework Powering AI Applications
- BTCC Exchange Celebrates 14Th Anniversary With Launch Of First-Ever User Badge Program
- Bitmex Study Reveals 90% Drop In Extreme Bitcoin Perpetual Futures Funding Rates Since 2016, Signalling Market Maturation
- Independence Benefits Helps Federal Employees Navigate Retirement Amid VSIP Offers, TSP Volatility, And FEGLI Cost Increases
- Everstake Brings Ethereum Experts Together To Explore Post-Pectra And Institutional Adoption
- Polemos Launches $PLMS Token On MEXC And Uniswap, Advancing Web3 Gaming Infrastructure
- GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
CommentsNo comment