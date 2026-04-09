Akshay Kumar Recalls Struggling Days Outside Subhash Ghai's Office With Parmeet Sethi

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 10 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, recalled his struggling days with actor Parmeet Sethi, decades ago.

During a fun interaction with Archana Puran Singh, who appeared on the show hosted by Akshay as a guest, Akshay recalled waiting outside ace filmmaker Subhash Ghai's office as a struggler, where he would often meet Parmeet who was also trying his luck

Sharing the nostalgic memory with Archana's husband and actor Parmeet Sethi. Akshay said,“Aapko pata hain aapke husband aur maine saath mein struggle kiya hain.”

He revealed,“Mujhe abhi bhi yaad hain, woh aur main Subhash Ghai ke office mein struggle karne gaye the.”

“Us waqt hum baat karte the 'kaam nahi mil raha hain, kuch nahi mil raha hain. It was such tough yet good old days”

Archana then added that later they worked together in the superhit film Dhadkan.

The episode starred Rajkummar Rao, Archana Puran Singh, and Sanya Malhotra.

Whilst in the game, Akshay Kumar made a funny confession and admitted that during one of Archana Puran Singh's shows, he himself had heard that she had once stolen a bathrobe from a hotel.

Reacting to this, Archana Puran Singh challenged him and said,“Tu mujhe footage dikha de, main tujhe Madh Island ka bangla de dungi.”

Akshay then revealed how he has mischievousously stolen things as a child from his own home.

Confessing it, he said,“Maine churaya hain bachpan mein. Mummy paise deti thi bulb le aa, aur main kya karta tha woh paise jeb mein daal deta tha. Mujhe abhi bhi yaad hai ek hotel tha Juhu mein, naam nahi le sakta. Lift mein jao, bulb lage hue the, toh main do bulb le leta tha chup chaap."

"Kapda liya, do bulb nikal liye aur lekar ghar aata tha, aur paise apni jeb mein rakh ke bahut khush hota tha. Yeh kaam maine kiya hai aur imaandari se bola hain.”

Talking about the movie Dhadkan, along with Akshay Kumar and Parmeet Sethi it also start at Shilpa Shetty, Sunil Shetty, Mahima Chaudhary.

The movie which released in 1999, is still loved for its story line and more for its songs.