Kuwait, Egypt Aviation Chiefs Eye Greater Cooperation Amid Talks
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, July 13 (KUNA) -- The chief of Kuwait's civil aviation regulator Sheikh Humoud Mubarak Al-Sabah held talks on Sunday with his Egyptian counterpart Dr. Sameh Elhefny, focusing on efforts to ratchet up bilateral cooperation.
Hailing ties with Cairo as strategic, the head of Kuwait's Directorate General of Civil Aviation said that much progress has been made in aviation relations with Egypt, particularly when it comes to operations and information exchange.
The national aviation regulator seeks to build on existential achievements in this "vital sector," he said, reiterating the depth and proximity of Kuwait's relations with Egypt, while he added that the talks encompassed an array of matters running the gamut from operational efficiency and safety to infrastructure development.
On the gathering, the Egyptian civil aviation chief said it was a testament to the growing significance of the aviation sector, emphasizing that the talks represented a viable opportunity to discuss common plans and joint endeavors, all of which are instrumental in propelling the region's aviation industry to greater levels, he added.
The talks come as part of Kuwaiti and Egyptian efforts to bolster aviation cooperation through greater information exchange and more joint initiatives. (end)
